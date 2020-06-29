Kimberly Parry Organics Corp.: KPOC Appoints New CEO/President With 45 Years' Experience In Mining Industry

Guy Papineau Was Also Appointed A Director Of The Company: Has The Experience & Key Personal Connections In Chilean Mining Industry

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Kimberly Parry Organics, Corp. ("KPOC" or the "Company") (OTCPINK:KPOC), today announced that, it has appointed a key player in the Chilean mining industry, to be its CEO/President. Guy Papineau, with over 45 years' experience in the industry, will also sit on the Board of Directors of the Company.

Guy brings a vast experience of 45 years in mining, power generation field and environmental processing equipment fields. His experience and skills are in achieving quick and effective results in mining operations. Guy holds a technical degree from (ETS) Ecole de Technologies Superior and also as bachelor's degree in administration from (HEC) University of Montreal. Guy was also involved in several overseas mining projects for Groupe Sainte Genevieve as a senior director overseeing their mining equipment and operations divisions. Groupe Sainte Genevieve operated gold mines in South America, Caribbean and Russia.

Guy also brings the necessary personal and governmental connections and relationships that he developed while being the Company's representative "on-the-ground" in Chile for the last 4 years. He has close ties with the Callejas Family that has been at the forefront of Chilean mining for over 100 years. Mr. Papineau said: "The Callejas Family, which mines copper, gold, lithium and other ores, will be working with KPOC onsite at the Company's first mining operation in its Tilama Project in the Coquimbo region of Chile and its other Chilean mining project sites. Past geological results of the KPOC's Tilama mining territory show significant potential of copper ore, gold, silver and molybdenum resources."

Mr. Papineau continued: "An article titled: "A CENTURY IN MINING" (*) discussed the importance of this association:

"In Chile, as in the rest of the world, family businesses not only play an important role in the country's economic development, but their family members often take key roles in the development and growth of industrial sectors. If we were to single out one Chilean family to have achieved this, it would be the Callejas family, who have been a leading player in the mining business for over a century…" It continued: "(It is) one the most important business families in the Chilean mining area. Former Chilean President, Eduardo Frei Montalva, said: "The history of Chilean mining is written in this family." There is much truth in this statement - the Callejas family isn't just history, it is also the future ." (emphasis added)"

Mr. Papineau commented: "My personal collaboration with the "Royalty" of Chilean mining families, brings the Company many benefits that we believe will help accelerate the Company's growth initially and for years to come."

About KCOP Mining, Inc.

The Company's key focus is on acquiring historically productive mining sites and utilizing new technologies to increase higher yields from these proven veins. The Company's first mining operation in its Tilama Project in the Coquimbo region of Chile where in the past the site previously produced excellent results of 4 to 6 % copper oxide per ton, with a production number of 3,500 metric tons per month. The Company intends to bring these production number to 5,000 metric tons in a very short period of three to five months. The Company will also be using the services of cutting edge technologies utilizing aerial drones from Canada, for more accurate geology in prospecting of veins at all their sites, which will help to speed up the future production of other sites at the Tilama mining territory of 3,100 hectares.

KPOC Mining has entered into agreements to purchase 23 copper mining sites in the Republic of Chile. Our geologists have determined that each of mining properties will be highly commercially productive with our new technologies. We believe that development of the first mining site will commence in the second half of 2020, and the remaining sites will be developed over a three- year period. All mining operations will be conducted by KPOC Mining Chile, our Chilean subsidiary.

If you have specific questions about the Company, please email us at admin@kpocmining.com &/or visit our website at www.kpocmining.com .

(*) http://www.campdenfb.com/article/century-mining

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company's mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement:

CONTACT:

admin@kpocmining.com

SOURCE: tedcol65@gmail.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595605/KPOC-Appoints-New-CEOPresident-With-45-Years-Experience-In-Mining-Industry