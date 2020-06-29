World-Class Extractions Inc.: World-Class Extractions Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP) (FRA:WCF) (OTCQB:WCEXF) (the "Company" or "World-Class") is pleased to announce the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, June 26, 2020 (the "AGM") in Burnaby, BC.

Shareholders holding a total of 67,713,844 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 10.83% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all the matters submitted before the AGM as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated May 19, 2020, including:

Setting the size of the Board to five directors and electing the following as directors until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company: Rosy Mondin, Chand Jagpal, Anthony Durkacz, Donal Carroll and Michael Galloro; Appointing MNP, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year; and To create a new class of an unlimited number of Class "A", Class "B", Class "C", Class "D", and Class "E" preferred shares issuable in one or more series and amend the Articles of the Company to include any necessary rights and restrictions.

Subsequent to the AGM, the Board re-appointed Mr. Anthony Durkacz as Chairman of the Board and Mr. Donal Carroll, Mr. Chand Jagpal and Mr. Michael Galloro as members of the Audit Committee.

About World-Class Extractions

World- Class is an innovation-driven company with a principle focus on the rapidly evolving cannabis and hemp industries. Through its subsidiaries Soma Labs Scientific Inc. and Greenmantle Products Inc., World-Class deploys and manages custom-built extraction centres utilizing its custom systems, technology, and processes to efficiently produce high-quality cannabis and hemp concentrates and end-products. In addition, through its subsidiary Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. the Company offers compliant and secure delivery of government regulated products, including medical and recreational cannabis in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan.

Investor Contact

Daniel Mogil

World-Class Investor Relations

1-604-723-7480

ir@worldclassextractions.com

https://worldclassextractions.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management of the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, the ability of Pineapple Express Delivery to expand its delivery services and to provide discrete shipment of products to Shoppers Drug Mart customers. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

