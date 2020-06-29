EquityStory.RS, LLC-Ad-hoc: PJSC Mosenergo / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend PJSC Mosenergo: The Meeting of Shareholders approved dividends for 2019FY 29-Jun-2020 / 18:21 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RELEASE ******* June 29, 2020 Moscow The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC «Mosenergo» approved dividends for 2019FY The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC Mosenergo, which took place on June 24, 2020, approved the Annual report and Financial statements for 2019FY. The meeting decided on the allocation of the Company's profit for 2019FY, including payment of dividends. Of the total amount of PJSC Mosenergo book profit for 2019FY of 16 billion 464 million 469 thousand 373 rubles, it was decided to keep 11 billion 664 million 734 thousand 189 rubles at the Company's disposal, 4 billion 799 million 735 thousand 184 rubles were assigned to pay dividends. Thus, according to IFRS, 50% of PJSC Mosenergo shareholder profit for 2019FY was assigned to pay dividends. The meeting approved dividends for 2019FY at the amount 0.12075 rubles per share. The date of the list settlement of persons, having right to receive dividends for PJSC Mosenergo ordinary shares for 2019FY, was determined as July 8, 2020 (end of operating day). These decisions fully comply with the recommendations of the Board of Directors of PJSC Mosenergo. For reference: PJSC «Mosenergo» is Russia's major territorial generating company. Installed electric capacity of PJSC «Mosenergo» amounts to 12.8 thous. MW, heating capacity amounts to 43.8 thous. Gcal. Company power plants supply over 60% of electricity, consumed in Moscow and Moscow Region and cover about 90% of Moscow (not including added territories) demand for heat. The charter capital of PJSC «Mosenergo» is 39 billion 749 million 359 thousand 700 rubles. The capital is divided into 39 billion 749 million 359 thousand 700 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 (one) ruble. The major shareholders are OOO Gazprom energoholding (equity holding - 53.50%) and the city of Moscow represented by Moscow City Property Department (equity holding - 26.45%). The equity holding of other legal entities and individuals is 20.05%. MOSENERGO PR DEPARTMENT Tel.: (495) 957-1-957, ext. 2282, 2290 Fax: (495) 957-37-99 ?-mail: press-centre@mosenergo.ru Website: http://www.mosenergo.ru 29-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: PJSC Mosenergo Vernadskogo prospect, 101 bld. 3 119526 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 495 957 1 957 Fax: +7 495 957 32 00 E-mail: mosenergo@mosenergo.ru Internet: www.mosenergo.ru ISIN: US0373763087, RU0008958863 WKN: 899416 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; London, Moscow EQS News ID: 1081351 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 1081351 29-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

