JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) VTB Group has published its 2019 Annual Report 29-Jun-2020 / 18:35 CET/CEST VTB Group has published its 2019 Annual Report prepared in accordance with Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) disclosure rules. The document can be viewed or downloaded at VTB Group's website: https://www.vtb.com/akcionery-i-investory/ A copy of the document has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2020 12:35 ET (16:35 GMT)