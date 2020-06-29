Lyxor International Asset Management (DJEL LN) Lyxor International Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 29-Jun-2020 / 17:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 29 June 2020 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW **************************************************** Name ISIN Share TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class currenc Income curre y Amount (in ncy share class currency) Lyxor FR0007056841 EUR DJEL GBX 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 2.25 Dow LN Jones Indus trial Avera ge UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0007056841 EUR DJEU USD 08/07/2020 10/07/2020 2.25 Dow LN Jones Indus trial Avera ge UCITS ETF - Dist The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 08th July 2020. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: FR0007056841, FR0007056841, Category Code: DIV TIDM: DJEL LN Sequence No.: 72680 EQS News ID: 1081753 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2020 12:37 ET (16:37 GMT)