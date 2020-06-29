Aztec Minerals Defines Targets on the Cervantes Porphyry Gold-Copper ProjectQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|19:35
|Aztec Minerals definiert Ziele für das Cervantes-Porphyr-Gold-Kupfer-Projekt
|Aztec Minerals Defines Targets on the Cervantes Porphyry Gold-Copper Project
|Geophysikalische Untersuchung der IP-Widerstandsfähigkeit durch Aztec Minerals identifiziert mehrere Anomalien auf 5 km langem Porphyrkorridor beim Projekt Cervantes in Sonora (Mexiko)
|Vancouver (Kanada), 25. Juni 2020. Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: AZT, OTCQB: AZZTF) (https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/unternehmen/profile/aztec-minerals-corp/) gibt bekannt, dass im Vorjahr im Rahmen...
|Aztec Minerals Corp: Aztec Minerals survey identifies anomalies at Cervantes
|Silberaktie vor nächster Rallye?: Breaking News: Jetzt auch hochgradige Anomalien in Mexiko gefunden! Bei diesem Unternehmen geht die Post wieder ab!
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AZTEC MINERALS CORP
|0,222
|+6,73 %