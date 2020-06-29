K2 Intelligence Financial Integrity Network Recognized in Chambers and Partners Litigation Support Guide

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Intelligence Financial Integrity Network (FIN) is proud to announce that the firm's UK and USA teams have been ranked in the 2020 Chambers and Partners Litigation Support Guide. The firm, an industry-leading investigative, compliance and cyber defense services firm, earned recognition for its client work in Asset Tracing & Recovery (Investigations Agencies), Global-wide; Business Intelligence & Investigations, US-wide and UK-wide; and Forensic Accounting, UK-wide.

Described as a "a prominent presence in the intelligence and investigations market," the firm's asset tracing services are lauded as "well versed in uncovering financial and construction industry fraud," with a "very good" and "dogged investigatory mindset." Both the US and UK business intelligence and investigations teams are noted as receiving "wide praise from sources" regarding the firm's "advantage to competitors in that they understand more readily what solicitors or clients want." Additionally, K2 Intelligence FIN is noted for being pragmatic about what is achievable, with one source citing, "I know when they say yes, they're going to deliver it." This year's Chambers and Partners ranking also cites the firm's forensic accounting capabilities, with particular "strength in matters pertaining to corporate investigations and fraud."

Chambers and Partners is widely recognized by the legal profession as one of the most prestigious directories in the world. Its rigorous selection process includes independent research by over 200 research analysts and interviews with clients and professional references. New categories in this year's guide include asset tracing and recovery (investigations agencies); business intelligence and investigations (pre-transactional due diligence); litigation funding (family law); litigation funding (brokers); and political risk.

About K2 Intelligence Financial Integrity Network (FIN)

K2 Intelligence is an industry-leading investigative, compliance, and cyber defense services firm founded in 2009 by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, the originator of the modern corporate investigations industry. The Financial Integrity Network (FIN) is a premier strategic advisory firm dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial integrity goals. By merging resources and expertise, we seek to revolutionize how organizations and jurisdictions manage risk, gather intelligence, protect themselves from illicit activity, and enhance business opportunities. Together, our newly combined firm sits at the intersection of the public and private sectors as a trusted source of expertise and sound judgment.

For more information, visit www.k2intelligence.com or www.finintegrity.com.

CONTACT:

Paula Zirinsky

Global Chief Marketing Officer

pzirinsky@K2Intelligence.com

Lindsay Sweeney

Media Relations Manager

lsweeney@K2Intelligence.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/999005/K2_Intelligence_and_Financial_Integrity_Network_Logo.jpg