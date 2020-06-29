HighJump Named to SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2020

Warehouse management system and voice technology conquer complexities and future-proof operations for Hunt Brothers Pizza (DBH Distributing)

HAMBURG, Germany and MINNEAPOLIS, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HighJump, part of Körber, the global supply chain technology leader from software to materials handling automation, announces its selection to Supply & Demand Chain Executive's SDCE 100 Awards for 2020.

More products, suppliers, distribution channels and ever-rising consumer expectations make supply chains more complex each day. This is heightened by global labor challenges. Technology can help, but without a sound strategy, often adds complexity. Businesses need a partner with both the depth of solutions and expertise to overcome these complexities. HighJump's work with the top convenience store pizza distributor Hunt Brothers Pizza (DBH Distributing) exemplifies this.

Hunt Brothers Pizza (DBH Distributing) implemented the HighJump warehouse management system (WMS) and HighJump Voice to adapt with its rapid growth. This enhanced inventory management and visibility of perishable goods by eliminating the use of spreadsheets. Additionally, combining voice technology with the WMS enabled the company to increase employee productivity and maintain inventory accuracy while enhancing employee safety. The hands-free, eyes-free nature of voice technology and its ability to withstand extreme temperatures decreased time spent in freezers. The result was an increase in accuracy levels to more than 99%, a decrease in picking times from up to 12 to up to just 4 hours, and future-proof operations.

"We understand our customers' reputations rest on how well they can adapt to industry demands," said Bill Ryan, chief executive officer for North America at HighJump and K?rber Supply Chain - Software. That's why we offer a unique array of supply chain solutions. Even in a time crunch, customers have the technology, powered by accurate insights, to track every order in and out of the warehouse. HighJump and Körber enable better accuracy and efficiency - so you can focus on a better customer experience."

"Innovation is essential in driving the supply chain industry forward, and thanks to these valuable partnerships, companies of all sizes are able to achieve success in projects that matter," says Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "From business intelligence systems and supply and demand planning to inventory reduction and procurement solutions, the SDCE 100 offers proof-of-concept that with the right planning and execution, anything is possible."

The SDCE 100 spotlights successful and innovative projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across the range of supply chain functions. These projects showcase how solution and service providers help customers achieve excellence and prepare supply chains for success.

HighJump is part of international technology group Körber. K?rber's supply chain expertise also includes Aberle, Aberle Software, Cirrus Logistics, Cohesio Group, Consoveyo, DMLogic, inconso, Otimis, Langhammer, Riantics and Voiteq. Körber is home to more than 2,300 professionals and nearly 100 strategic partners across the globe dedicated to advancing supply chains. With 30+ years of experience, Körber has proven success with thousands of companies worldwide.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us at www.SDCExec.com.

Today's consumer has ever-higher expectations for purchasing convenience, delivery speed, choice and adaptability. More options for consumers spell greater complexity for the supply chain. It's no longer enough to fulfill demand - you must anticipate it, predict it and make smarter, faster decisions.

At HighJump, we're integrating our proven solutions for the warehouse, transportation and logistics ecosystem with emerging technologies - from around our company and around the world - to build the supply chain of the future. Leveraging advanced cloud technology, we can help you ride the wave of data to achieve greater efficiency, uncover actionable insights and stay ahead of the curve.

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering not just software, but automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling - plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity - with Körber. The Körber Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

