The global after sunburn care products market size is expected to grow by USD 174.15 million as per Technavio. Healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200629005516/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global After Sunburn Care Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "After Sunburn Care Products Market Analysis Report by Product (Lotion, Gel, and Spray), Distribution channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-after-sunburn-care-products-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing adoption of multi-functional products. In addition, the adverse effects of exposure to UV radiation caused by global warming is anticipated to boost the growth of the after sunburn care products market.

A significant driving factor for the global after sunburn care products market is the growing popularity of multifunctional sunburn care products. Currently, consumers are adopting sunburn care products that cater to their basic needs and other ancillary requirements like hydration, moisturization, or anti-oxidation. Many after sunburn care products also serve as moisturizers and soothing creams as well as aid in curing sunburns. The demand for such multifunctional products is higher in the North American and Western European countries. Several market competitors are now introducing after sunburn care products with added benefits, which provide effective relief from sunburns. Unilever Group's Dermalogica brand offers protection 50 sport spf50, an after-sun repair balm. It is a cooling treatment gel that moisturizes the skin and reduces irritation caused by sunburn. The balm can also be used as a soothing post-waxing balm by women.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five After Sunburn Care Products Companies:

Australian Gold LLC

Australian Gold LLC offers various products such as botanical sunscreen, general protection sunscreen, sunscreen with bronzers, kids and baby sunscreen, and other products. The company offers after sunburn care products such as Botanical SPF 50 Natural Spray, under the brand name Australian Gold.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG has its business operations under various segments, such as pharmaceuticals, crop science, and consumer health. The company offers after sunburn care products under the brand, Bepanthen.

Beiersdorf AG

Beiersdorf AG operates its business through two segments, such as consumer and Tesa. The company offers moisturizing after sun lotion under the brand, Nivea.

Clarins USA Inc.

Clarins USA Inc. has its business operations under four segments, such as skincare, makeup, body care, and men. The company offers after sun gel under the brand, Clarins.

Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Edgewell Personal Care Co. operates its business through various segments, such as wet shave, sun and skincare, feminine care, and infant and others. The company offers after sun moisturizer such as Sheer Touch Ultra Radiance After Sun, under the brand name Hawaiian Tropic.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

After Sunburn Care Products Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Lotion

Gel

Spray

After Sunburn Care Products Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200629005516/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/