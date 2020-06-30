The global mass spectrometry market size is expected to grow by USD 2.17 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7%. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200629005564/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mass Spectrometry Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Mass Spectrometry Market Analysis Report by End-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, Chemical and petrochemical industries, and Others) and Geographic Landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/mass-spectrometry-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the rising focus on drug discovery and development. In addition, the increase in use of hyphenated technology is anticipated to boost the mass spectrometry market growth.

Factors such as high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, obesity, lack of physical activity, unhealthy diet, and tobacco use can lead to major chronic diseases such as CVDs, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and type 2 diabetes. The rise in the prevalence of several chronic diseases around the world is encouraging pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as research institutes to focus on drug discovery and development. This has increased R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry for drug discovery and development among end-users. Consequently, the adoption of mass spectrometers is increasing as a robust and valuable tool for structure-based drug design. Mass spectrometers are used in conducting experiments and discovering high-affinity ligands for biologically related macromolecules. Thus, the rising focus on drug discovery and development is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Mass Spectrometry Market Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. operates the business under various segments such as Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers Ultivo Triple Quadrupole LC/MS and 7250 GC/Q-TOF.

AMETEK Inc.

AMETEK Inc. offers products through the following business units: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The company offers StreamPro Process Mass Spectrometer and ProLine Process Mass Spectrometers.

Bruker Corp.

Bruker Corp. operates under various business segments, namely Cognitive Solutions, Bruker Scientific Instruments and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies. The company offers Ion Trap MS, EVOQ Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer, High field solariX XR, and Toxtyper 2.0.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. offers products through the following business segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The company offers X500R QTOF system, Triple Quad 5500 System, API 3200 System, and TripleTOF 4600 System.

FLIR Systems Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Industrial, Government and Defense, and Commercial. The company FLIR Griffin G510 GC/MS, which is a versatile, person-portable chemical identifier.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Mass Spectrometry End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Chemical and petrochemical industries

Others

Mass Spectrometry Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Key leading countries

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200629005564/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/