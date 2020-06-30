The global video laryngoscopes market is expected to grow by USD 302.64 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 15%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Video Laryngoscopes Market Analysis Report by Product (rigid video laryngoscopes and flexible video laryngoscopes), Geographic Landscape (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by growing partnerships. In addition, the shift in preference from conventional laryngoscopy methods is anticipated to boost the growth of the video laryngoscopes market.

Vendors in the market are focusing on business strategies such as distribution agreements, M&As, and technological innovations to expand their product portfolio as well as their customer base. Key vendors such as Ambu, KARL STORZ, Medtronic, Richard Wolf, Teleflex, and Verathon hold a major share in the market. These vendors are acquiring several small vendors, which is intensifying competition in the market. The trend is expected to positively influence the growth of the global video laryngoscopes market during the forecast period.

Major Five Video Laryngoscopes Companies:

Ambu AS

Ambu AS operates its business through segments such as Anaesthesia, Patient monitoring diagnostics, and Visualisation. The company offers King Vision aBlade video laryngoscope, which combines a durable and reusable video display with an affordable disposable blade.

Daiken Medical Co. Ltd.

Daiken Medical Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Anaesthesia and Infection Control. The company offers COOPDECH Video Laryngoscope Portable VLP-100 for medical institutions.

KARL STORZ SE Co. KG

KARL STORZ SE Co. KG operates its business through segments such as Human medicine, Industrial, Veterinary medicine, and Service. The company offers C-MAC and C-MAC S video laryngoscopes to offer good quality in the homogenously illuminated oropharynx.

Medtronic Plc

Medtronic Plc operates its business through segments such as Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The company offers McGRATH MAC video laryngoscope for better visualization and reduces intubation times.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Nihon Kohden Corp. operates its business through segments such as Physiological Measuring Equipment, Patient Monitors, Treatment Equipment, and Other Medical Equipment. The company offers Airway Scope AWS-S200 for safer and dependable tracheal intubation.

Video Laryngoscopes Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Rigid video laryngoscopes

Flexible video laryngoscopes

Video Laryngoscopes Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

