Basilea Pharmaceutica AG: Basilea announces move of corporate headquarters to Allschwil, canton of Basel-Landschaft, in 2022

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that it has entered into a lease agreement for office space and laboratories at the new innovation park GRID, which is currently being built by SENN Resources AG in Allschwil, in the canton of Basel-Landschaft. Basilea plans to move to its new corporate headquarters at the GRID in mid-2022.

David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Following the recent sale of our current corporate headquarter property, we are excited to now take the next important step towards moving the Basilea team, currently working at different locations across Basel, into one place. We will benefit from the close proximity to innovative start-up companies, academic institutions and other biotech companies in the emerging life sciences and technology cluster. Additionally, we expect a positive impact on our operating and capital expenses from this move."

About GRID

Bordering on Basel City, the GRID (Grand Réseau d'Innovation et de Développement) is a new 50,000 m2 cornerstone in the booming biotech cluster of Allschwil, home to institutions like the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute and life sciences companies like Abbott, Actelion, and Idorsia and deemed to become one of Switzerland's most important life sciences ecosystems. The new landmark campus-style building was developed by SENN and designed by Herzog & de Meuron architects, with Switzerland Innovation Park Basel Area and the University of Basel as direct neighbours.

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development of products that address the medical challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and infectious diseases. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

