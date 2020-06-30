The leader in self-monitoring of blood glucose in France will distribute Mallya connected device to pharmacists and will integrate it into its Roche Diabetes digital ecosystem.

Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 ALCOR Eligible PEA PME), a French company specialized in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, announces today the signature of a distribution contract for its Mallya connected device with Roche Diabetes Care France.

As part of the agreement, Roche Diabetes Care France will distribute Mallya to pharmacies in France. This medical device is an intelligent 2-year reusable injector pen sensor that is compatible with the majority of insulin injection pens, both disposable and reusable. It automatically collects the insulin dose delivered with near 100% accuracy.

In the future, Mallya will also be part of the RocheDiabetes ecosystem consisting of connected blood glucose meters (Accu-Chek Mobile, Accu-Chek Guide) and digital solutions for better patients care.

Gluci-Chek is a smartphone application regularly used by nearly 60,000 diabetic patients in France. It brings together three major functionalities for personalized diabetes management: a carbohydrate calculation tool with visualization of portions on the plate, a self-monitoring glycemic logbook and a graphic visualization of glycemic results.

Thanks to Mallya, the patient will no longer have to manually report the insulin doses injected in the future since, once the sensor is paired with the Gluci-Chek application, the data will be automatically reported and displayed in the blood glucose monitoring logbook, regardless of the insulin pen1

Frédéric Jacquey, President of Roche Diabetes Care France:"The signature of this agreement with Biocorp represents a fundamental step in the development of our ecosystem to improve the care of diabetic patients and their exchanges with healthcare professionals.With innovative technology like Mallya, we will soon be able to offer a unique offering for optimal patient care that integrates blood glucose data from our meters via Gluci-Chek and automatic insulin data via Mallya."

Éric Dessertenne, CEO of BIOCORP:"Roche is the second pharmaceutical giant to integrate our Mallya connected device for optimal monitoring of diabetic patients into its commercial offer. I would like to thank the teams at Roche Diabetes Care France for their responsiveness over the last few weeks. This new structuring agreement confirms the ambitions presented to all our shareholders in early 2020 on the market of digitalization of diabetes and the considerable commercial potential of Mallya. With a partner of the calibre of Roche, we are confident that a large number of diabetics will quickly be able to benefit from the real benefits offered by Mallya on the secure monitoring of their daily insulin intake."

ABOUT DE ROCHE DIABETES CARE FRANCE

Roche Diabetes Care is a healthcare company specializing in diabetes. For more than 40 years, it has been designing solutions to meet the needs of both patients and healthcare professionals: medical devices (blood glucose meters, lancing devices, insulin pumps), services (information and therapeutic education support) and digital solutions (applications, platform for sharing blood glucose data between patients and healthcare professionals). By creating an ecosystem connecting medical devices and digital solutions, Roche Diabetes Care is paving the way for personalized diabetes management with the aim of facilitating and optimizing the management and monitoring of this complex disease.

Roche Diabetes Care France is a subsidiary of the Roche Group in France, alongside Roche SAS France and Roche Diagnostics France. For more information, please visit www.roche.fr.

ABOUT BIOCORP

Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This intelligent sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of diabetics. Available for sale from 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 54 employees.

BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com.

Follow us on Twitter @BIOCORPSystems

1 SoloStar de Sanofi KwikPen de Eli Lilly FlexPen de Novo Nordisk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200629005362/en/

Contacts:

BIOCORP CONTACTS

Sylvaine Dessard

rp@biocorp.fr

+ 33 (0)6 88 69 72 85

Bruno ARABIAN

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

+33 (0)6 87 88 46 26

ROCHE DIABETES CARE FRANCE CONTACTS

Myriam Hamza

rochediabpresse@havas.com

+33 (0)6 45 87 46 51

Raphaële Badel

Raphaele.badel@roche.com

+33 (0)7 77 34 60 59