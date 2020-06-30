Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.06.2020
"Win-Win-News!" Ein gewaltiges Imperium entsteht!
WKN: A2JNTW ISIN: DK0060952240 
Berlin
30.06.20
08:14 Uhr
11,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2020 | 08:05
55 Leser
Change in number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S

Regulatory Release 32/2020


During June, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S has increased. As of June 30, 2020, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 46,735,673 following an issue of 12,690 new ordinary shares.

Reference is made to Regulatory Release 28/2020 "Exercise of warrants in Better Collective A/S; Board of Directors issues 12,690 new ordinary shares" released on June 8, 2020.


Contacts
Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen, tel. +45 2363 8844, e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com


This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.


About Better Collective

Better Collective's vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes a range of websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachment

  • BC regulatory release no. 32_2020 Total shares 2020.06.30 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bf8020b4-6775-4234-bdda-482999f9cf7a)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
