Increased number of shares and votes in Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that as of 30 June 2020 the total number of shares in the company amounts to 278,121,044, and the total number of votes in the company amounts to 581,919,932.



The adjustment is due to the new issue of 1,218,800 reclassifiable, sub-ordinated, incentive shares (the "incentive shares"), divided into three classes during June 2020, which, in accordance with the resolution by the Annual General Meeting in May 2020, have been transferred free-of-charge to participants in Kinnevik's 2020 long-term share incentive plan.

As of 30 June 2020, the total number of shares in Kinnevik are divided into two classes of ordinary shares and eleven classes of incentive shares as follows:

33,755,432 ordinary shares of class A with ten votes each and 241,911,206 ordinary shares of class B with one vote each (of which Kinnevik holds 192,927 ordinary shares of class B in treasury), and

42,034 incentive shares of class D 2018, 100,172 incentive shares of class E 2018, 100,172 incentive shares of class F 2018, 297,258 incentive shares of class G 2018, 41,325 incentive shares of class D 2019, 116,325 incentive shares of class E 2019, 116,325 incentive shares of class F 2019, 421,995 incentive shares of class G 2019, 63,200 incentive shares of class C1 2020, 355,440 incentive shares of class C2 2020, and 800,160 incentive shares of class D 2020, with one vote each (of which Kinnevik holds 8,275 incentive shares of class C1 2020, 40,740 incentive shares of class C2 2020 and 124,365 incentive shares of class D 2020 in treasury).

This information is of such character, which Kinnevik AB (publ) shall disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was distributed for disclosure, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on 30 June 2020.

