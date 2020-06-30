AEX Gold Inc. Intends to Seek Admission to Trading on AIM and Proposed Placing to Raise £45 Million

This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States, Australia, Japan, South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to do so.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / AEX Gold Inc. ("AEX" or the "Company") (TSXV:AEX), an independent gold company with a portfolio of gold licences in Greenland, today announces its intention to seek admission of its common shares to trading on AIM ("Admission") and conduct a placing of new common shares (the "New Common Shares") to raise gross proceeds of £45 million (the "Placing"). Marketing to institutional investors only will take place over the coming weeks and the Company expects that Admission will occur in July 2020.

AEX is an independent gold mining company engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland. The Company's strategy is to leverage its first mover advantage in Greenland, underpinned by the previously producing Nalunaq asset, to build a full-cycle gold mining company in Greenland, delivering shareholder value and providing significant upside potential through its land bank of high-impact exploration assets.

The Company, led by CEO Eldur Ólafsson, has established the largest land package of gold assets in Greenland with a current portfolio of licences covering 3,356 square kilometres, in the two known gold belts in Southern Greenland, the Nanortalik and Tartoq gold belts.

Nalunaq is a previously operating mine, having produced approximately 350 thousand ounces of gold between 2004 and 2009 and has demonstrated a low-cost production potential from past operations. Given the historic production at the asset, the Company intends to capitalise on proven mining and processing methods in its plans to bring the historical mine back onto production. The asset has significant pre-existing infrastructure and development left in place by the previous operators, which are expected to limit the costs and time associated with the development of the asset.

Nalunaq is a high-grade gold asset with an updated Inferred Mineral Resource covering 422,770 tonnes at 18.5 grams per tonne of gold, or 250,970 ounces of gold, which covers the area in and around the historical mine. The updated Inferred Mineral Resource compares to the Company's 43-101 Inferred Resource of 446,900 tonnes at 18.7 grams per tonne of gold, or 263,070 ounces of gold which the Company does not believe to be a material change. In addition, the Company has identified a near-mine Exploration Target of between 2.5 and 10 million tonnes at between 2.4 and 6.0 grams of gold per tonne, or between 200 thousand ounces and 2.0 million ounces of gold. Drilling since 2017 has increased the known extent of the gold mineralised structure at Nalunaq and AEX believes there is potential for additional resources that are not represented in the Inferred Mineral Resource or Exploration Target detailed above.

The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource. The range of tonnages, grade and ounces should be considered as an "exploration target", defined under Section 2.3(2) of NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in this exploration target being delineated as a mineral resource. A discussion on the methodology used to calculate the range of tonnage, grade and ounces is provided at the end of this press release.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Placing, along with its existing cash, primarily to fund development activities on Nalunaq and the acquisition of required infrastructure. The Company intends to take a phased approach to processing, with phase 1 consisting of crushing, milling and gravity recovery circuits, which based on historical processing data has demonstrated gold recovery rates of 65 to 70 per cent. The phase 2 process, which the Company expects to begin commissioning within 24 months of commercial phase 1 production is expected to involve leaching of the gravity tailings, partially reusing the existing underground processing equipment that was left on site by the past operators. Previous processing data and test work of the minerals at Nalunaq have demonstrated total gold recoveries of 95 per cent. or more when gravity recovery and leaching of gravity tailings are jointly undertaken.

AEX cautions that its production decision has been taken before the estimation of Mineral Reserves and is not based on a feasibility study of these Mineral Reserves and as such this constitutes a risk to the project's technical, economic and financial viability. The Company intends to conduct a feasibility study to support its planned development and production approach ahead of commencement of operations.

In addition, the Company will use a portion of the net proceeds to fund exploration activities on the wider Nalunaq licence and the remainder of its licence portfolio to prove up additional resource with a view to developing a full-cycle portfolio and delivering long-term shareholder returns.

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited is acting as nominated adviser, broker and bookrunner to the Company as part of the Placing and Admission. Cormark Securities Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc. are acting as co-managers to the Company as part of the Placing.

Eldur Ólafsson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"I am delighted to announce our intention to float AEX Gold on AIM, offering investors a unique opportunity to access a high-grade and extensive gold portfolio in a stable, growing and exciting mining jurisdiction. With the highly prospective geology, as demonstrated by increasing interest from the majors and nations such as the US and China, as well as a supportive government and fiscal system, the Greenland gold mining industry is primed for development and we are ideally placed to take advantage of this opportunity through our dominant position in the country.

"As well as providing access to the high-grade, previously producing Nalunaq asset, AEX offers investors significant upside potential through the extensive exploration opportunities at Nalunaq and throughout the wider portfolio, with substantial opportunities already identified in close proximity to Nalunaq. With strong support from important stakeholders such as the Danish and Greenland state development funds, and the management team's deep experience in project delivery, AEX represents an unrivalled opportunity in the London market to build a full cycle gold mining company in an underexplored region.

"We are confident that AIM will provide AEX with access to much greater market liquidity, as well as a widening of the current investor base, and are excited to progress to the next phase in the Company's development and to delivering value for all our shareholders."

Use of Proceeds from the Placing

The Company intends to raise a minimum gross proceeds of £45 million from the Placing. Pricing for the Placing will be determined by a bookbuilding process conducted as part of marketing, and there can be no certainty that an acceptable price will be achieved.

Use of Proceeds Cost Nalunaq Development Equipment £13m Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management & Indirect Costs £10m Building & Infrastructure £6m Nalunaq Development Total £29m Exploration Nalunaq Surface & Underground Exploration £4m Wider Portfolio Exploration £2m Exploration Total £6m Contingency & Corporate Additional Contingency £5m General Corporate Purposes & Transaction Costs £5m Contingency & Corporate Total £10m Total £45m

In line with the requirements of the AIM Rules for Companies, including the requirement to have a Competent Person's Report ("CPR") prepared within six months of any admission document, the Company has today uploaded a CPR onto its website at aexgold.com and sedar.com. All scientific and technical disclosure in this CPR is in compliance with NI 43-101 standards. The one exception to this is that the Qualified Person, James Gilbertson, has not undertaken a site visit since 2015 given season accessibility and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however the Qualified Person has relied upon a site visit conducted by Bill Kellaway, Chairman and Principal Geologist at SRK Exploration Services Limited (albeit not a Qualified Person for NI 43-101 purposes) in 2018. The Company notes that this document does not replace the Company's existing 43-101 technical report (referenced below) available on www.sedar.com.

Standard

The reporting standard adopted for the reporting of the Mineral Resources is that defined by the terms and definitions given in the terminology, definitions and guidelines given in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Standards on Mineral resources and Mineral Reserves (December 2014) as required by NI 43-101. The CIM Code is an internationally recognised reporting code as defined by the Combined Reserves International Reporting Standards Committee.

All scientific or technical information in this press release has been approved on the Company's behalf by James Gilbertson, SRK Exploration Services Ltd., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. For further information about the technical information and drilling results described herein, please see the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects compliant technical report prepared by SRK Exploration Services Ltd. dated effective December 16, 2016, titled "An Independent Technical Report on the Nalunaq Gold Project, South Greenland" and the technical report prepared by SRK dated effective January 30, 2017, titled "An Independent report on the Tartoq Project, South Greenland" (the "Technical Reports"). The Competent Person's Report titled "A Competent Person's Report on the Assets of AEX Gold, South Greenland" dated June 26, 2020, will be filed on SEDAR under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com and available on the Company's website www.aexgold.com.

The reporting standard adopted for the reporting of the Mineral Resources is that defined by the terms and definitions given in the terminology, definitions and guidelines given in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Standards on Mineral resources and Mineral Reserves (December 2005) as required by NI 43-101. The CIM Code is an internationally recognised reporting code as defined by the Combined Reserves International Reporting Standards Committee.

Investors should note that the potential quality and grade at Nalunaq's Exploration Target is conceptual in nature, there is insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. To derive the Exploration Target, SRK ES extrapolated their estimate from the Inferred Mineral Resource out across the rest of the known Main Vein that has been delineated by historic surface diamond drilling and channel sampling, as well as the acquired surface samples from 2015, 2016 and 2019 that demonstrate the continuity of the Main Vein. SRK ES considers this area as holding significant resource potential. In an attempt to quantify the Exploration Target, SRK ES has used the relative proportions of the high and low grade domains seen across the Inferred Mineral Resource, as well as their average grades, and extrapolated this behaviour across the Exploration Target.

