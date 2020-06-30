Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.06.2020

WKN: A2PASN ISIN: SE0011527845 
München
30.06.20
08:02 Uhr
6,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
Q-LINEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
Q-LINEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7806,96008:40
30.06.2020 | 08:45

Change in the Number of Shares and Votes in Q-linea AB

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Q-linea AB (publ) ("Q-linea" or "the Company"), today announced that the number of shares and votes in Q-linea has increased during the month of June due to the direct issue of shares to certain Swedish and international institutional investors and sector specialist investors. The press release regarding the issue of shares was published on 2 June 2020. A total of 4,000,000 ordinary shares and votes have been added.

At 30 June 2020, which is the last trading day in June, the number of shares and votes in the Company amounts to 27,337,947. All shares are ordinary shares.

This information is information that Q-linea AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 30 June 2020 at 08.30 AM CET

About Q-linea

Q-linea is an infection diagnostics company that primarily develops instruments and disposables for rapid and reliable infection diagnostics. Q-linea's vision is to help save lives by ensuring antibiotics continue to be an effective treatment for future generations. Q-linea develops and delivers preferred solutions for healthcare providers, enabling them to accurately diagnose and treat infectious disease in the shortest possible time. The company's lead product ASTar is a fully automated instrument for antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), giving a susceptibility profile within six hours directly from a positive blood culture. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com.

For further information, please contact:
Anders Lundin, CFO and IR
Telephone: +46-706-00-15-20
E-mail: anders.lundin@qlinea.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
