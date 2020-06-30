Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.06.2020
WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 
30.06.20
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
PR Newswire
30.06.2020 | 08:45
SKF Announces Changes to Group Management

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernd Stephan, President, Automotive and Aerospace, has stepped down from his role in Group Management for health reasons.

Responsibility for Automotive sales and the Aerospace business unit has been assumed on an interim basis by Alrik Danielson, President and CEO. Bernd will support Alrik on an advisory basis, until his retirement from SKF on 31 December 2020.

Responsibility for Automotive manufacturing has been moved to Kent Viitanen, President, Bearing Operations.

Alrik Danielson says: "I would like to thank Bernd for all that he has done for SKF during his more than 25 years of service. Bernd has been instrumental in developing many parts of the company and he will be missed."

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-announces-changes-to-group-management,c3144017

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3144017/1271531.pdf

Release

© 2020 PR Newswire
