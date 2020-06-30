SKF Announces Changes to Group Management

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernd Stephan, President, Automotive and Aerospace, has stepped down from his role in Group Management for health reasons.

Responsibility for Automotive sales and the Aerospace business unit has been assumed on an interim basis by Alrik Danielson, President and CEO. Bernd will support Alrik on an advisory basis, until his retirement from SKF on 31 December 2020.

Responsibility for Automotive manufacturing has been moved to Kent Viitanen, President, Bearing Operations.

Alrik Danielson says: "I would like to thank Bernd for all that he has done for SKF during his more than 25 years of service. Bernd has been instrumental in developing many parts of the company and he will be missed."

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

