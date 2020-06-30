With several years of partnership with DELL Technologies, primarily for the development of high-performance dedicated servers, IKOULA strengthens its alliance with the brand, and now offers the Vmware VxRail solution. Thanks to this technology, it is now possible to create and operate your own VMWare datacenter online and deploy your virtual machines under VMWare very easily, within a centralized and scalable interface.

"The storage, calculation and network needs of our customers are constantly increasing," explains Jules-Henri GAVETTI, co-founder of IKOULA. "Now we can offer them a hyperconverged infrastructure, combining the latest DELL and VMWare technologies to create a private cloud in a few minutes, which will help them to address these problematics. This technology will effortlessly migrate VMWare environments to the cloud."

"With this new offer, IKOULA joins our strategy to support our customers on the transformation of their information services (IS) through the Cloud" continues Karim AZZI, Sales Director Cloud Managed Service Provider at DELL Technologies. "In fact, many of our customers express their will to extend their IS in the Cloud with a French player, and IKOULA is among our first partners to commit to a VxRail as a Service platform but also to integrate our new Cloud Service Provider program. "

About IKOULA

Pioneer of the French Cloud since 1998, IKOULA has its own Datacenters in France, as well as two subsidiaries, in Spain and in the Netherlands. Because people are part of its DNA, IKOULA maintains a close relationship with its customers, and provides them with teams of experts available 24/7, to advise and support them in their activities. IKOULA's teams are also multilingual, in order to respond to the internationalization issues of all of its customers, located in more than 60 countries on 4 continents.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005361/en/

Contacts:

Presse

Laurane VASSOR ARCARO Responsable Communication

lvassorarcaro@ikoula.com +33 1 84 01 02 69