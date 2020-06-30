Industry Exclusive, Autochartist Uses Natural Language Generation to Create Automated Social Media Content for Brokers Post COVID-19 Demand

JOHANNESBURG, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autochartist, analytics and actionable content provider uses their industry exclusive natural language generator machines (NLG) to create automated social media content for brokers to aid the increased demand for fast, cost-effective, reliable and branded content post pandemic.

With Saxo Bank reporting, 'record breaking highs,' during lockdown and the volatility of the markets in the past 4 months increasing FX trading activity, this has resulted in brokers demanding faster delivery of actionable content to facilitate acquisition and retention.

Autochartist has innovated the use of 20-year-old NLG technology to provide natural automated social media content for brokers. The content is automatically generated through their smart-machines: 1) collating trading data from a number of sources, 2) manipulating the data through elements, such as market event templates, language, brand, etc. 3) final production of human-like narrative.

"Online users live on social media and therefore that's where the content we create for our brokers needs to live also. Especially following the pandemic with a 61% global increase in social media usage. We are the first in the industry to offer a service like this. Saving time and money for brokers, helping them increase lead-gen, improving posting frequency and SEO. As a company, we invest heavily in R&D and cutting-edge tools like this are the reason why," said Ilan Azbel, CEO and Founder at Autochartist.

Autochartist's Automated Social Media offers unique-to-broker branded content for Facebook, Twitter, Weibo, and almost any platform accessible by API. The service provides an increased breadth of symbol coverage for brokers, posting frequency across multiple time-zones and languages. On-boarded by brokers such as FXCM, Swiss Quote and recently ATFX. Stefano Gianti, Education Manager at SwissQuote mentioned, "We have worked with Autochartist for a number of years and we were delighted to learn about their Automated Social Media tool. It has not only been an obvious cost saver with respect to time and HR for content production and translation but the best thing about the service is that the content is unique to our style of posting and branding. It offers us value without the need for maintenance, so that we can focus our attention on what's happening in the markets and our clients."

For information about Autochartist's NLG and their Automated Social Media, please visit www.autochartist.com/ .

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1196955/Autochartist_NLG.mp4