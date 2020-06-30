Shaw Academy Reports Online Learning 'New Normal' Post-Lockdown

Learning online is predicted to continue its increase post-lockdown

DUBLIN, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online education platform Shaw Academy has seen a huge increase in students enrolling in its courses since the start of lockdown last March.

Shaw Academy has seen a 795% increase in students from all around the globe enrolling onto their 50+ courses since lockdown began on 23 March. The increase has been across all of its courses - including finance, photography, business, and more - but shawacademy.com has also seen specific courses skyrocket in enrollments. For example, as of May 2020, the number of students enrolled on Shaw Academy's Web Development Diploma increased a massive 1,021% and its Social Media Diploma has received 11 times more applicants since lockdown began.

As the pandemic has forced schools, universities, and companies to work remotely, and as major universities have committed to moving to virtual teaching until summer 2021, e-learning is a market that's guaranteed to continue to grow. Forbes recently reported that the online learning market is estimated to be worth $350 billion worldwide by 2025.



Online learning has proven especially popular amongst 25-34 year olds, as Shaw Academy data shows this is the most popular age group to enrol onto its courses, making Millennials and Gen Z the most likely to upskill during lockdown.



In addition to being typically more affordable than face-to-face courses, learning online also has a positive environmental impact. An Open University study found that e-courses consume 90% less energy and produce 85% less CO2 emissions per student than traditional teaching.

CEO and founder of Shaw Academy, James Egan said: "This will likely be the first time that many people have had enough spare time to ask themselves what they really want to do and actually do something about it. Although this is undoubtedly a challenging time for the majority of us, we may never have this extra time to educate ourselves or upskill in the same way again.

Although the increase in enrolment figures are across our courses, they are especially high for our web development and social media management courses. This could signal the fact that many people are future-proofing their careers for remote working by upskilling in roles that aren't desk-based. Additionally, these roles aren't industry-specific, which is an intelligent, tactical move in these uncertain times."

About Shaw Academy

Shaw Academy is an online educational platform, providing learners worldwide with top quality courses to pursue their desired practical skills and gain globally-recognised qualifications. Supplying over 50 courses, Shaw Academy encourages its students to actively learn at their own convenience and have seen over four million graduates succeed since its establishment in 2013.

