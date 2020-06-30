Power to Change: Free App Gives Thousands of Small Businesses a Helping Hand to Track and Trace COVID-19

- New visitor registration app from independent trust Power to Change will provide a lifeline to not-for-profit businesses as they set out plans to reopen

- The free technology can keep a track on visitors so they can be alerted if they have come into contact with someone suffering from COVID-19 symptoms

LONDON, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the hospitality sector gets set to reopen, thousands of not-for-profit businesses across the UK can now access a free app offering an easy way to track and trace.

Under new rules laid out by the government, all hospitality venues must keep a guest register to record the contact details of visitors for 21 days to help track and trace coronavirus infections.

Twine Visitor allows community businesses, social enterprises and other not-for-profit organisations the opportunity to ensure compliance with these guidelines and to help tackle coronavirus in their communities.

The online platform, launched by independent trust Power to Change, uses simple digital guest-book technology to gather customer details so that they can be alerted if they've come into contact with someone suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.

By logging customers' names and contact details via the app, alongside the time and date of their visit, businesses can ensure customers can be easily traced without the need for any paperwork. Visitors receive a QR code after their first visit for scanning on arrival on all future occasions.

Settle Community Hub in North Yorkshire has been using the platform as a support resource since it launched last year. Speaking about its benefits as part of the track and trace scheme, Sarah Wiltshire, Volunteer Co-ordinator at Settle, said: "We've been using Twine Visitor since late 2019. Now that the lockdown is easing, we are going to have the data capture already in place to record everyone who physically attends one of our services."

"It's simple to use, it allows touch-free signing in for Covid-19 hygiene rules and we can pull the data off from a separate computer, so it's perfect for handling track and trace needs. We would definitely recommend it if you're looking to re-open soon."

According to data from Power to Change, 58% of community businesses in England (or more than 5,000 community businesses) had to close their doors during lockdown because they are either venues (community hubs), retail (pubs and cafes) or arts/culture businesses (leisure centres, libraries, art centres).

Vidhya Alakeson, Chief Executive of Power to Change, said: "The coronavirus pandemic has been a very challenging time for all third sector organisations, and we know that many are facing real challenges as they prepare to welcome people back through their doors. Twine Visitor is a great, free tool to help community businesses start to reopen in a safe and measured way."

All community businesses, social enterprises and not-for-profit organizations that may benefit from Twine as a free resource should visit: https://www.twine-together.com/visitor.