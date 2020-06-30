Chatspace Is Building the World's Most Experienced Virtual Project Manager

An insights and answers AI solution to a market problem costing Enterprises €100bn in Europe alone

GALWAY, Ireland, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatspace, an enterprise AI startup has today announced it is building the world's most experienced virtual Project Manager that will provide a solution to a market problem costing enterprises, in Europe alone, an overrun of €100 bn in IT projects.[1]

The Chatspace virtual Project Portfolio Manager will be launched in September this year and is an AI solution built to scale, securely in the cloud or on-premise, which ensures more successful outcomes of IT projects and frees up teams to focus more on customers, creativity and new opportunities.

"With this new product, Chatspace does the heavy lifting," says John Clancy, CEO and Founder. "It virtually accompanies your project managers to automate the mundane parts of the job, monitor group sentiment and keep your team engaged and connected. Additionally it proactively alerts senior management to problems before they happen ensuring successful project outcomes."

Founded in 2017, Chatspace has successfully delivered AI projects to some of the world's largest companies like Nestlé, Medtronic and Atos.

"Chatspace represents a new paradigm in Enterprise project management. To Atos, it has meant increased efficiency, and critically it is helping to shift the focus to what's most important, our clients," says Marcus Valente, Head of Operations, CEE at Atos May 2020.

About Chatspace

Chatspace is an artificial intelligence answers and insights platform. We work with the world's largest companies unleashing new insights for company strategy that traditional teams can't reach, automating repeatable tasks and scaling capabilities across the Enterprise. We believe that the future of work is an engaged and connected workforce empowered by the capabilities that technology provides. Clients include ATOS, Nestle and Medtronic. Follow @ChatspaceAI.

1. Project Management Institute

