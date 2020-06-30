SC Johnson Launches New Mr Muscle Bottle Made From 100% Recycled Ocean-Bound Plastic

Global Partnership with Plastic Bank Builds on Company's Efforts to Help Address Ocean Plastic Pollution and Use More Post-Consumer Recycled Packaging

RACINE, Wisconsin, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to help address ocean plastic pollution, SC Johnson, an industry-leading manufacturer of household cleaning brands, today announced a new line of Mr Muscle Platinum Window & Glass cleaner featuring 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic bottles. The bottles are an everyday offering available in the U.K. and Ireland, and are the first of their kind in the U.K. made entirely of recycled ocean-bound plastic.

The new product offering is part of SC Johnson's global partnership with Plastic Bank to reduce the amount of plastic waste entering the ocean, while also helping to alleviate poverty. The partnership includes the opening of 509 collection points across several countries including Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam - four of the five countries that contribute most to ocean plastic - and Brazil. Plastic Bank plans to collect 15,000 metric tons of plastic waste per year that would otherwise have ended up in the ocean. This recycling ecosystem offers collectors a premium for the plastic they collect, which helps them afford household necessities and improve their quality of life.

"These Mr Muscle bottles are our latest effort to incorporate post-consumer recycled waste into our packaging," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "Together with Plastic Bank, we're working to help protect the health of our ocean ecosystems and at the same time improve the lives of individuals around the world."

"Our partnership with SC Johnson is an important step in ocean stewardship," said David Katz, Founder and CEO of Plastic Bank. "By supporting the collection of plastic waste and use of 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic in their bottles, they are enabling people to make a profound impact on the world."

The new line of Mr Muscle Platinum Window & Glass ocean-bound plastic bottles are now available from Wilko and Amazon, and will be rolling out to more stores in the coming months. Mr Muscle joins the company's Windex brand in the United States featuring 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic in its trigger bottles.

At Work for a Better World - A Multi-Faceted Approach to Reducing Waste

The partnership with Plastic Bank is just one way SC Johnson is carrying out its commitment to help tackle the plastic pollution crisis. The company has steadily increased the use of post-consumer recycled plastic in its products and removed excess plastics wherever possible.

SC Johnson aims to triple the amount of post-consumer recycled plastic content in packaging by 2025, including Mr Muscle and several other product lines.

SC Johnson removed more than 1.7 million kilograms of plastic from its primary packaging during fiscal year 2018/19.

Ellen MacArthur Foundation - The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment

SC Johnson is a signatory of The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, an initiative led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with UN Environment to establish a common vision for companies to help create a circular economy for plastics.

About SC Johnson

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE, KIWI, OFF!, PLEDGE, RAID, SCRUBBING BUBBLES, SHOUT, WINDEX and ZIPLOC in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN, BAYGON, BRISE, KABIKILLER, KLEAR, MR MUSCLE and RIDSECT. The 134-year-old company, which generates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198001/SCJohnson_Logo.jpg