Dienstag, 30.06.2020
"Win-Win-News!" Ein gewaltiges Imperium entsteht!
WKN: A2P7Y0 ISIN: BE0974363955 
Frankfurt
30.06.20
08:06 Uhr
10,300 Euro
+10,300
0,00 %
Hyloris Pharmaceuticals: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares - additional thresholds

RESS RELEASE

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares - additional thresholds

Liège (Belgium), 30 June 2020, 9h00 (CEST) - regulated information - In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA/NV publishes the following information among others following the conversion of convertible bonds:

  • Share capital: 127.963,16 euro
  • Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 25.592.632 (all ordinary shares)
  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 25.592.632 (all relating to ordinary shares)
  • Number of rights to subscribe securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
    • 333.000 "ESOP Warrants" issued on 31 December 2019, entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of 333.000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares)
    • 300.000 "Transaction Warrants" issued on 12 May 2017, entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of 1.200.000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares)
    • 1 "Over-allotment Warrant" issued on 8 June 2020, entitling its holder to subscribe for a total number of maximum 862.500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares)
  • In accordance with article 18 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, the Company has set additional notification thresholds of 3% and 7,5%.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Hyloris Pharmaceuticals
Stijn Van Rompay, CEO
+32


Consilium Strategic Communications
Amber Fennell, Chris Welsh, Lucy Featherstone, Taiana De Ruyck Soares
+44 20 3709 5700
hyloris@consilium-comms.com

Note to Editors

About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA
Based in Liège, Belgium, Hyloris is an early-stage innovative specialty pharmaceutical company focused on adding value to the healthcare system by reformulating well-known pharmaceuticals. Hyloris develops proprietary products it believes offer significant advantages compared to currently available alternatives, with the aim to address the underserved medical needs of patients, hospitals, physicians, payors and other stakeholders in the healthcare system. Hyloris' portfolio spans three areas of focus: IV Cardiovascular, Other Reformulations and Established Market. Hyloris stands for "high yield, lower risk" and relates to the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for product approval on which the Issuer focuses, but in no way relates or applies to an investment in the Shares.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.