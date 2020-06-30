Company aims to improve B2B EDI transaction visibility, governance, and control to save time and improve communications with customers and 3PLs

Cleo, the global leader in ecosystem integration solutions, today announced that A.E. Rodda Son Ltd. has recently selected the Cleo Integration Cloud platform to manage EDI workflows from all of its customers, and to integrate its ERP solution with improved B2B workflows for better end-to-end data processing and comprehensive ecosystem visibility.

It's a fitting and timely move for the "keeper of the cream," as the company is well known far and wide for its classic roots and product excellence.

In 1890, Eliza Jane and Thomas Rodda started making Cornish Clotted Cream in their farmhouse kitchen in Scorrier, near Redruth, a town in Cornwall, England. Fast forward to today, and Rodda's is enjoyed all over the world, in countries as varied as Dubai, Germany, Holland, Italy, Japan, Madeira, Malaysia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Tenerife, and Hong Kong.

The company sources its milk off farms within just 30 miles of their Cornwall creamery, for producing clotted cream, milk, butter, pouring cream, and other dairy products which it supplies to all the major UK retailers, as well as to individual customers and catering businesses through their online shop.

Rodda's is synonymous with cream teas not only in the UK but around the world with many high-end customers and hotels providing their customers with a taste of Cornwall wherever they happen to be. Rodda's business has expanded significantly in recent years to where they needed a cloud integration solution that would help them communicate more effectively with customers going forward. The new integration platform Cleo has delivered affords real-time visibility into their customer transactions per year including purchase orders, invoices, and shipping notices exchanged with their customer base. The system has provided a range of functions at Rodda's with direct visibility of customer transactions.

The Cleo Integration Cloud platform is purpose-built to design, build, operate and optimise critical supply-chain integration processes. With greater choice on how integration is handled, companies like Rodda's can blend self-service and Cleo Services for integration agility and control. Together with end-to-end visibility across EDI and API integrations, technical and business users at the company can have the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes.

"Real-time visibility is particularly important for Rodda's, given the fast moving, fresh nature of our products," said Marc Wilcox, Senior Business Analyst, with Rodda's. "Timely processing of the orders we receive is critical to ensure our customers receive our products at the right time and in the right place. We are delighted to be working with Cleo as a key business partner."

Chris Jelliman, senior director, EMEA, for Cleo, added, "Rodda's has a fantastic brand and a focused sense of purpose. We are very excited to provide real business impact as they execute their business strategy."

About A.E Rodda Son

Founded in 1890, A.E. Rodda Son is a dairy products company located at The Creamery, Scorrier, Redruth, Cornwall, TR16 5BU. For more information, contact the company at 01209 823300.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer's potential is realised by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, "outside-in" visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernisation of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695 or +44 203 974 1750

