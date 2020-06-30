ATEQ Introduces the EVB5100 Industrial EV Battery Module Balancer

PARIS, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATEQ SAS introduces its new EV/HEV battery module balancer, the EVB 5100. The unit is ideal for rework stations in battery manufacturing or electric vehicle production plants or repair centers. The EVB 5100 uses the most efficient and precise technologies to equalize voltage differences between modules to maximize battery performance.

EV vehicle assembly plants cannot just assume the batteries they put in their electric vehicles are perfect. If batteries are underperforming, it is likely due to electric cell imbalance. Slight differences in the module capacity, temperature, state of charge, self-discharge rate and impedance can lead to a deviation in voltage.

When an EV battery is diagnosed as being defective, the faulty module needs to be replaced. The EVB5100 Module Balancer charges or discharges the new replacement module to the same state of charge as the other modules. Performing the battery balancing onsite with the EVB5100 saves time and money since the transportation of batteries and modules is complex and expensive.

Using ATEQ's EVB5100 is very simple. Its color screen guides the technician to select the right battery module type from the database, set the target voltage, and charge or discharge the module safely thanks to the protective lid and advanced security features. The EVB5100 delivers a detailed report that can be transferred to the factory network, or accessed remotely via a cloud-based interface.

ATEQ also offers leak testers used at every step of EV battery production, from leak testing the insulation of each individual battery cell pouch, to testing the battery module. With the addition of the EVB 5100 to the current leak, flow and battery testing product lineup, ATEQ now provides solutions for the production process, for final QC assembly, testing and maintenance.

Meet us at The Battery Show Europe 2020,Stuttgart, Germany, 15-17 October 2020

See the EVB5100 video here: https://youtu.be/NHgr6x1WJMg

Visit our web page: https://www.ateq-tpms.com/en-uk/products/evb5100/

ATEQ SAS is a French company and leading global manufacturer of industrial testing instruments such as leak/flow testers for quality testing manufactured components, battery testers, as well as aviation test equipment and tire pressure monitoring tools. With 40 locations around the world and over 40 years of experience, ATEQ offers a local support network for your testing applications.

