Atos International: Atos secures onboard connectivity for Dassault Aviation's Rafale "F4 standard" aircrafts

Paris, June 30, 2020 - Atos , a global leader in digital transformation, announces a new contract with Dassault Aviation to support the integration of the Rafale aircraft into the European Future Combat Air System (SCAF, Système de Combat Aérien du Futur) program. Named "F4 standard", this new version of the Rafale will provide collaborative combat capabilities. As part of this project, Atos works on developing the new generation of the aircraft's multi-level gateway (E-SNA1), effectively securing connectivity and two-way data exchange between the various onboard communication networks.

The solution provided by Atos addresses key challenges in combat aviation, such as the need to equip aircrafts with cybersecurity systems or safeguarding the continuity of onboard connectivity processes. It is part of a long-term plan to provide combat aircraft capabilities to the Rafale.

Atos' new multi-level gateway is an evolution of the previous onboard Mirage 2000D platform. It enables secure two-way transfer between networks with different levels of security and confidentiality, thus preserving data integrity and security of all onboard connectivity. It allows critical "authorized" intelligence to be safely shared and used at all times, protected against outside intrusion.

Developed, produced and implemented in France, the rugged platform meets common security criteria (EAL3+/EAL4+).

"This contract strengthens the trusted, 20-year long relationship between Dassault Aviation and Atos, based on innovation, agility and expertise in onboard systems. Leveraging our knowledge of the Rafale environment, our experience in the development of rugged onboard systems and our leadership in cybersecurity, we've developed a new system that is as close as possible to operational needs of the forces and to Dassault Aviation's requirements", said Cyril Dujardin, SVP, Director of Mission Critical System activities at Atos.

Optimizing the Rafale's efficiency in network combat with innovative connectivity solutions is part of the aircraft's continuous improvement process. Dassault Aviation's multi-level solution developed with Atos contributes to maintaining the integrity of the data exchanged on board, as well as segregating data and data flows according to different levels of confidentiality while keeping highest levels of security. This solution helps to ensure that combat air forces can carry out all their missions in the most efficient way.

More information about Atos' solutions: https://atos.net/en/industries/defense

1 E-SNA: Extension of the Navigation and Armament System ("Extension du Système de Navigation et d'Armement")





