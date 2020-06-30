Onit, Inc.: Onit Launches Lean into LegalOps Virtual Learning Initiative in Europe

Online Learning and Networking Program Offers Master Classes and Connects Peers Within the European In-house Legal Community

LONDON, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management, and business process automation, today announced that it has extended the membership and educational opportunities of its virtual learning program - Onit Lean into LegalOps - to the Europe in-house legal community.



Onit began the virtual learning and networking program in response to the global pandemic. Its purpose is to keep Onit customers and peers within the legal community connected. Members of Lean into LegalOps Europe will have access to exclusive content and educational materials, receive invitations to virtual discussions featuring Onit customers and partners, and be included in a bi-weekly, peer-to-peer discussion group for European members only. To join the group, apply here . There is no cost to join.

"While this initiative successfully launched in the U.S., it was important for us to create a separate, collaborative environment that connects peers within the European in-house legal community. The collective experience from these professionals, coupled with thought-provoking webinars and informal discussions, will provide insight on how to navigate the unique operational, regulatory, and technology challenges found here," said Robert Johnson, managing director of Onit's London office.

Webinar: How BT Optimises Resources Inside & Outside the Legal Department

Onit kicked off Lean into LegalOps Europe with a virtual webinar featuring David Griffin, head of legal & governance systems and change of BT, Silvia Hodges-Silverstein, CEO of Buying Legal Council, and Robert Johnson, managing director with Onit. In the webinar, now available for replay , they shared their experiences around purchasing legal services and designing legal operations to optimise efficiency and strategic decision-making. Griffin also discussed how BT is creating the ultimate lean legal department with automated legal service requests and reporting tools to align legal with procurement best practices in managing outside counsel. To listen to the webinar, visit here .

Learn more about Onit Lean into LegalOps Europe here .

