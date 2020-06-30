Bambuser and MOOD District in Joint Retail Initiative

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser has signed an agreement with MOOD District for the launch of Summer MOOD TV, a live broadcast fashion and lifestyle series that offers both shopping and inspiration by lifting brands and profiles operating in the MOOD District. The new initiative, which is the first of its kind in Sweden, combines Live Video Shopping with physical stores in a three-month agreement worth SEK 175,000.

This summer, many Swedes are expected to celebrate their holidays at home. On Thursday, July 2, 2020, the new initiative Summer MOOD TV will be launched. Summer MOOD TV is a live broadcast fashion and lifestyle series that offers both shopping and inspiration by lifting brands and profiles operating in the MOOD District.

With Summer MOOD TV, MOOD District and Bambuser want to inspire shopping experiences both physically and digitally by highlighting the product range and well-known profiles operating in the MOOD District in six live broadcasts. Several MOOD District profiles will participate in the broadcasts and brands such as Rodebjer, Samsøe Samsøe, MaxJenny!, Barry's Bootcamp, Rituals, and Boqueria will join in. The live broadcasts will be streamed on moodstockholm.se and MOOD Stockholm's channels.

In connection to the launch of Summer MOOD TV, Bambuser AB has entered into an agreement with MOOD District to provide Live Video Shopping for three months at a fixed price of SEK 175,000. MOOD Stockholm, the heart of the new city district MOOD District, will thus become the first shopping mall in Sweden to enter into an agreement with Bambuser.

- We are very pleased to develop our first retail partnership with MOOD and are convinced that Live Video Shopping will strengthen physical stores, as well as create new opportunities for increased sales both online and offline, says Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser.

