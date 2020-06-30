Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB, LEI: 549300DLW63ZHWJPCF27 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: PHLOG B SE0011178763 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB on June 30, 2020, at 10:06 CEST. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 10:20 CEST followed by continuous trading from: trading from 10:30 June 30, 2020. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB