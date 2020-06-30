Epazz, Inc. Epazz, Inc.: Epazz DeskFlex Room Scheduling Software Releases Contactless Room Displays, Help Bring Employees Back to the Office After COVID-19 Lockdowns 30-Jun-2020 / 10:00 CET/CEST Epazz DeskFlex Room Scheduling Software Releases Contactless Room Displays, Help Bring Employees Back to the Office After COVID-19 Lockdowns Bluetooth Beacons allow for automatic check-in and check-out of conference rooms CHICAGO - via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Epazz, Inc [1]. (OTC: EPAZ), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company's DeskFlex room-scheduling software [2] and desk-booking solution [3] has released its next-generation room displays. The new room displays allow users to scan a QR code to reserve a conference room or meeting room without needing to touch the device. DeskFlex room displays are specially designed tablets that use power over ethernet (PoE) to connect to the Internet and receive power at the same time. Unlike consumer's tablets that were designed to be turned off periodically, so they do not overheat, DeskFlex room displays are designed to be on all the time. The room display informs employees and guests about what meetings are taking place to eliminate double-booking. DeskFlex Bluetooth Beacons work with our room displays to provide another contactless option for reserving conference rooms or space in offices to help stop the spread. DeskFlex solutions are in high demand post-lockdown because we assist managers when employees come into the office and can help limit the number of employees. Our room reservation software books conference room space. Our customers can choose which seats in the conference room can be used and which seats cannot. Using our blue beacons, our customers can walk into the conference room, and the space is automatically reserved for them. According to Shaun Passley, PhD, CEO of Epazz, Inc., "We are releasing new versions of our solutions based on the feedback we are receiving from users. Our room displays are changing the way organizations use space. They are seeing the benefits of hoteling and understand the long-term savings allowing them to reduce space and save money." About DeskFlex.com DeskFlex [4] offers desk-booking solution [3]s and meeting room reservation software [2] for conference rooms, workspaces, desks, car parking spaces, equipment, hoteling and HotDesking that help office managers accommodate the occasional needs of mobile workers while reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees reserve space in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX) so that calls ring at the "desk du jour." DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Outlook integration and conference room scheduling. FlexCube is a workspace device that displays open office space. About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com) Epazz, Inc., is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small-to-midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are K9Sky.com kennel software [5] and the Provitrac applicant tracking system [6]. SAFE HARBOR This is the "safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" and "continue" (or the negations thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz, Inc., assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Epazz, Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz, Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC markets filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations. CONTACT: For more information, please contact Investor Relations investors@epazz.net (312) 955-8161 www.epazz.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. June 30, 2020 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)