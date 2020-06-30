Technavio has been monitoring the automotive diagnostic scan tools market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.50 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ACTIA Group, AVL List GmbH, CarMD.com Corp., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Snap-on Inc., and Softing AG are some of the major market participants. The rising number of vehicle workshops will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rising number of vehicle workshops has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market is segmented as below:

Product PC-based Tools Hand-held Tools

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive diagnostic scan tools market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Trends

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the development of integrated vehicle health management as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive diagnostic scan tools market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the automotive diagnostic scan tools market, including some of the vendors such as ACTIA Group, AVL List GmbH, CarMD.com Corp., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Snap-on Inc., and Softing AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive diagnostic scan tools market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive diagnostic scan tools market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive diagnostic scan tools market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

PC-based tools Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hand-held tools Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ACTIA Group

AVL List GmbH

CarMD.com Corp.

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies Plc

DENSO Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Snap-on Inc.

Softing AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

