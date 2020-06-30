On request of VNV Global AB, company registration number 556677-7917, NASDAQ Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on NASDAQ Stockholm, with effect from 29 June 2020. Short Name: VNV Total number of shares in the company: 79,230,456 ISIN Code: SE0014428835 Order Book ID: 198737 Clearing: CCP Segment: Mid cap Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Grant McKelvey, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.