Dienstag, 30.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
"Win-Win-News!" Ein gewaltiges Imperium entsteht!
30.06.2020
The UK Medicinal Cannabis Market Continues to Grow, Notes Ananda Developments

LONDON, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicinal cannabis continues to get traction in the UK, with the launch by Sapphire Clinics of reduced appointment costs for patients contributing to the UK's real-world evidence base. This is a welcome initiative to increase the number of patients who can get access to medicinal cannabis. Ananda continues to work towards gaining its licence to grow medicinal cannabis in the UK.

If you would like further information on Ananda's initiatives and progress please contact Melissa Sturgess, Ananda's CEO, on ms@anandadevelopments.com.

https://www.sapphireclinics.com/sapphire-access-scheme/?mc_cid=ca603d81ea

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Sturgess
+44 (0)7717-573-235
ir@anandadevelopments.com

Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith

PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMTED
Corporate Finance
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein
+44 (0)20-7469-0930

Corporate Broking
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey

CELICOURT COMMUNICATIONS
Mark Antelme
Ollie Mills
+44 (0)20-7520-9266

© 2020 PR Newswire
