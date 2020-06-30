Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
30.06.2020
KELLER GROUP PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 30

30 June 2020

Keller Group plc ("the Company")
2020 AGM Results

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities at the Company's Annual General Meeting held at the offices of DLA Piper UK LLP, 160 Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HT at 9:00am on Tuesday, 30 June 2020.

In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting. The total voting rights (the issued share capital excluding Treasury Shares) on 26 June 2020 was 72,120,220. The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

ResolutionVotes
For		%Votes Against%Total VotesVotes Withheld
1 - To receive the report and accounts58,709,04299.99%7,9600.01%58,717,002520,553
2 - To approve the Directors' remuneration report54,148,80092.15%4,609,6837.85%58,758,483479,072
3 - To declare a final dividend of 23.3p per Ordinary Share 59,226,04399.98%11,5130.02%59,237,5560
4 - To re-appoint
Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors		59,206,06599.98%12,0510.02%59,218,11619,440
5 - To agree the Auditors' remuneration59,231,05699.99%6,5000.01%59,237,5560
6 - To re-elect
Peter Hill CBE

58,472,364		99.51%289,7370.49%58,762,101475,455
7 - To re-elect
Paula Bell		59,002,80399.61%229,7880.39%59,232,5914,965
8 - To re-elect
Eva Lindqvist		59,002,80399.61%229,7880.39%59,232,5914,965
9 - To re-elect
Nancy Tuor Moore		59,005,32399.62%227,2680.38%59,232,5914,965
10 - To re-elect Baroness Kate Rock59,001,74099.61%230,8510.39%59,232,5914,965
11 - To re-elect
Michael Speakman		59,187,44199.92%47,9540.08%59,235,3952,161
12 - Authority to
allot shares		58,772,26599.21%465,2910.79%59,237,5560
13 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights57,094,10397.90%1,226,8562.10%58,320,959916,597
14 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights (limited circumstances)56,613,79897.07%1,707,1602.93%58,320,958916,597
15 - Authority to
buy back shares		57,960,70399.14%500,2740.86%58,460,977776,578
16 - Authority to make political donations56,426,83695.26%2,808,6924.74%59,235,5282,028
17 - Authority to call a general meeting on 14 days' notice56,833,77095.94%2,403,7864.06%59,237,5560

As announced at our 2019 full year results on 3 March 2020, and confirmed in our announcement made on 16 June 2020, Paul Withers, past Senior Independent Director and recent Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, having served on the Board for over eight years, retired from the Board at the conclusion of the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting and James Hind and Venu Raju did not stand for re-election as Executive Directors at the Annual General Meeting.

This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.keller.com, as soon as practicable. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.keller.com.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc
Kerry Porritt, Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor
Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

END

