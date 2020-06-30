KELLER GROUP PLC - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, June 30
30 June 2020
Keller Group plc ("the Company")
2020 AGM Results
Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities at the Company's Annual General Meeting held at the offices of DLA Piper UK LLP, 160 Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HT at 9:00am on Tuesday, 30 June 2020.
In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting. The total voting rights (the issued share capital excluding Treasury Shares) on 26 June 2020 was 72,120,220. The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes
For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes
|Votes Withheld
|1 - To receive the report and accounts
|58,709,042
|99.99%
|7,960
|0.01%
|58,717,002
|520,553
|2 - To approve the Directors' remuneration report
|54,148,800
|92.15%
|4,609,683
|7.85%
|58,758,483
|479,072
|3 - To declare a final dividend of 23.3p per Ordinary Share
|59,226,043
|99.98%
|11,513
|0.02%
|59,237,556
|0
|4 - To re-appoint
Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors
|59,206,065
|99.98%
|12,051
|0.02%
|59,218,116
|19,440
|5 - To agree the Auditors' remuneration
|59,231,056
|99.99%
|6,500
|0.01%
|59,237,556
|0
|6 - To re-elect
Peter Hill CBE
58,472,364
|99.51%
|289,737
|0.49%
|58,762,101
|475,455
|7 - To re-elect
Paula Bell
|59,002,803
|99.61%
|229,788
|0.39%
|59,232,591
|4,965
|8 - To re-elect
Eva Lindqvist
|59,002,803
|99.61%
|229,788
|0.39%
|59,232,591
|4,965
|9 - To re-elect
Nancy Tuor Moore
|59,005,323
|99.62%
|227,268
|0.38%
|59,232,591
|4,965
|10 - To re-elect Baroness Kate Rock
|59,001,740
|99.61%
|230,851
|0.39%
|59,232,591
|4,965
|11 - To re-elect
Michael Speakman
|59,187,441
|99.92%
|47,954
|0.08%
|59,235,395
|2,161
|12 - Authority to
allot shares
|58,772,265
|99.21%
|465,291
|0.79%
|59,237,556
|0
|13 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights
|57,094,103
|97.90%
|1,226,856
|2.10%
|58,320,959
|916,597
|14 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights (limited circumstances)
|56,613,798
|97.07%
|1,707,160
|2.93%
|58,320,958
|916,597
|15 - Authority to
buy back shares
|57,960,703
|99.14%
|500,274
|0.86%
|58,460,977
|776,578
|16 - Authority to make political donations
|56,426,836
|95.26%
|2,808,692
|4.74%
|59,235,528
|2,028
|17 - Authority to call a general meeting on 14 days' notice
|56,833,770
|95.94%
|2,403,786
|4.06%
|59,237,556
|0
As announced at our 2019 full year results on 3 March 2020, and confirmed in our announcement made on 16 June 2020, Paul Withers, past Senior Independent Director and recent Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, having served on the Board for over eight years, retired from the Board at the conclusion of the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting and James Hind and Venu Raju did not stand for re-election as Executive Directors at the Annual General Meeting.
This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.keller.com, as soon as practicable. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.keller.com.
Enquiries:
Keller Group plc
Kerry Porritt, Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor
Tel: 020 7616 7575
LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
END