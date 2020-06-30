KELLER GROUP PLC - Result of AGM

30 June 2020

Keller Group plc ("the Company")

2020 AGM Results

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majorities at the Company's Annual General Meeting held at the offices of DLA Piper UK LLP, 160 Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HT at 9:00am on Tuesday, 30 June 2020.

In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting. The total voting rights (the issued share capital excluding Treasury Shares) on 26 June 2020 was 72,120,220. The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

Resolution Votes

For % Votes Against % Total Votes Votes Withheld 1 - To receive the report and accounts 58,709,042 99.99% 7,960 0.01% 58,717,002 520,553 2 - To approve the Directors' remuneration report 54,148,800 92.15% 4,609,683 7.85% 58,758,483 479,072 3 - To declare a final dividend of 23.3p per Ordinary Share 59,226,043 99.98% 11,513 0.02% 59,237,556 0 4 - To re-appoint

Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors 59,206,065 99.98% 12,051 0.02% 59,218,116 19,440 5 - To agree the Auditors' remuneration 59,231,056 99.99% 6,500 0.01% 59,237,556 0 6 - To re-elect

Peter Hill CBE



58,472,364 99.51% 289,737 0.49% 58,762,101 475,455 7 - To re-elect

Paula Bell 59,002,803 99.61% 229,788 0.39% 59,232,591 4,965 8 - To re-elect

Eva Lindqvist 59,002,803 99.61% 229,788 0.39% 59,232,591 4,965 9 - To re-elect

Nancy Tuor Moore 59,005,323 99.62% 227,268 0.38% 59,232,591 4,965 10 - To re-elect Baroness Kate Rock 59,001,740 99.61% 230,851 0.39% 59,232,591 4,965 11 - To re-elect

Michael Speakman 59,187,441 99.92% 47,954 0.08% 59,235,395 2,161 12 - Authority to

allot shares 58,772,265 99.21% 465,291 0.79% 59,237,556 0 13 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 57,094,103 97.90% 1,226,856 2.10% 58,320,959 916,597 14 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights (limited circumstances) 56,613,798 97.07% 1,707,160 2.93% 58,320,958 916,597 15 - Authority to

buy back shares 57,960,703 99.14% 500,274 0.86% 58,460,977 776,578 16 - Authority to make political donations 56,426,836 95.26% 2,808,692 4.74% 59,235,528 2,028 17 - Authority to call a general meeting on 14 days' notice 56,833,770 95.94% 2,403,786 4.06% 59,237,556 0

As announced at our 2019 full year results on 3 March 2020, and confirmed in our announcement made on 16 June 2020, Paul Withers, past Senior Independent Director and recent Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, having served on the Board for over eight years, retired from the Board at the conclusion of the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting and James Hind and Venu Raju did not stand for re-election as Executive Directors at the Annual General Meeting.

This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.keller.com, as soon as practicable. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed (other than those concerning ordinary business) will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.keller.com.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc

Kerry Porritt, Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

END