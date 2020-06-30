JNA Awards 2020 Honourees announced online

HONG KONG, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the JNA Awards, the ninth edition of the prestigious JNA Awards announced its highly anticipated list of Honourees across seven award categories at a webcast yesterday, followed by an online panel discussion featuring industry thought leaders. The Awards' first-ever virtual event was well-attended by international jewellers.

In the last few weeks, the judges diligently assessed entries from 11 countries and regions across five continents, selecting 32 shortlisted Honourees out of a highly qualified pool of nominees.

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards, and Director of Business Development - Jewellery Group at Informa Markets, commented, "This year has indeed been unusual, pushing us to be more adaptable, flexible and creative. This impressive show of business agility has clearly been demonstrated by our roster of Honourees for 2020, which consists of start-ups and well-established companies. They have achieved incredible feats in the past 18 months, irrespective of their size, location or business nature. I am also delighted to see first-time Honourees from Africa and the Americas this year, further underscoring the JNA Awards' unique role in the jewellery industry."

The independent judging panel consists of industry experts, namely, Albert Cheng, CEO, Singapore Bullion Market Association and International Advisor, Shanghai Gold Exchange; James Courage, former Chief Executive of Platinum Guild International (PGI) and former Chairman of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC); Lin Qiang, President and Managing Director of the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE); Mark Lee, Research Director of Asia Pacific Institute for Strategy (APIFS), and Nirupa Bhatt, Senior Advisor to the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) India.

On the number of entries received this year, Cheng shared, "I am happy to see a substantial number of participants this year despite the pandemic. We were able to identify outstanding enterprises and individuals who excel in their fields in the past 18 months. Their level of success and achievements are testaments to the high esteem that has been associated with the Awards in the industry globally."

Courage added, "Despite the challenging circumstances, there is a strong and varied range of entries from 11 countries and regions. These reinforce the jewellery industry's success in innovation and adaptation to change, and evolving consumer and market needs. There is a noticeable focus on social and environmental improvements and responding to the effects of COVID-19."

"This year is extremely challenging for jewellery companies, whose survival and development are more than difficult. In this context, however, the JNA Awards still received entries from around the world with more than half of the entrants being first-timers. Apart from being amazed by the influence and credibility of the JNA Awards, I feel fully confident in our future," Lin remarked.

Lee noted, "The JNA Awards continues to play an important role in the industry's development and success. This platform attracts many new enterprises to join and innovate business models, product development and marketing. I am exceptionally impressed to see these new entrants with great passion for and commitment to the industry. I am sure, with the JNA Awards, the industry will be shining brightly."

Bhatt concluded, "We look for news to brighten up our day during these stressful times. The JNA Awards provides industry members an opportunity to share stories about the progress they have made, their future plans and the innovations they bring to businesses and the industry for the greater good. It was a delight to read and learn about all the entries and be inspired by the efforts of our colleagues in the industry."

