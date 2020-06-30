With reference to the press releases issued by Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) on June 11, 2020, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the following bond loan issued by Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) with effect from July 1, 2020. Please note that the last trading date is today, June 30. Short name: Cibus 2018 ISIN code: SE0010740530 Trading code: CIBUS_2018 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm in telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.