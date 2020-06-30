Flowscape Receives Breakthrough Order in UK

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2020/PRNewswire/ -- Flowscape receives orders in Great Britain for its new COVID-19 solution for safe social distancing at the office. The order value for the first year is 390.000 SEK and 170.000 SEK annually.

"We see the order as a breakthrough in the UK since our updated product meets the new customer requirements when they return to work at the office. Now customers ask for efficient and easy-to-use functions for visualization, booking, measuring and blocking workplaces. This will lead to that employees can keep safe distances and only use work desks that are cleaned. We have adapted our existing smart office solution and see good customer demand when companies are now planning for a controlled and safe return to offices" says Peter Reigo, CEO and founder.

The customer already has a number of Flowscape installations at their offices in USA and Australia, among others. This is the first installation for the customer in the UK and it includes three offices with a total of 665 work desks. In addition to room booking, the solution also includes Flowscape's Desk Management tool, where the company can easily select what work desks employees can book. This is controlled based on whether desks are cleaned and have sufficient distance from the colleagues around them. For the employee, it will be easy to find and book available work desks and rooms from mobile app, web app and office maps. Sensors are also used to ensure efficient office space and follow the return to the workplace.

