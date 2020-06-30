Theralase Technologies Inc.: Theralase Announces Management Information Circular and Annual General Meeting Postponement Due to COVID-19

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Theralase® Technologies Inc. ("Theralase" or the "Company") (TSXV:TLT)(OTCQB:TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds ("PDC") and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers announces that after careful consideration the Company has decided to postpone its management information circular and the Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on public gatherings enacted by both the Federal and Provincial governments in Canada to help protect the health and safety of its shareholders, employees and stakeholders, Theralase has elected to delay holding its 2020 AGM.

The Company will be relying on the relief granted under Ontario Instrument 51-504 - Temporary Exemptions from Certain Requirements to File or Send Securityholder Materials, in connection with delaying the public filing of its executive compensation disclosure past the end of June 2020 filing deadline until the filing of its management information circular in connection with its next annual meeting of shareholders. With this conditional temporary relief, the Company will be given until December 31, 2020, to send to its securityholders, and file, its next annual general meeting information circular containing the executive compensation disclosure.

The Company is still considering an appropriate format for its annual meeting of shareholders. Information about the annual meeting of shareholders will be provided in due course.

About Theralase® Technologies Inc.

Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers.

Additional information is available at www.theralase.com and www.sedar.com

