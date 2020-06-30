Mydecine Innovations Group Adds Former Pfizer, Novartis, Yale Drug Discovery Expert to Scientific Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE:0NF) ("Mydecine" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has added world renowned drug discovery expert Dr. Denton Hoyer to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Hoyer has been involved in drug discovery at leading pharmaceutical companies and research institutions for the last 30 years. He holds numerous patents and has been published extensively in the field of medicinal chemistry and drug research. Dr. Hoyer has unparalleled expertise in computational chemistry enabled probe molecule design, drug design and optimization, synthetic planning and execution, evaluation of chemical novelty and intellectual property assessment and strategies.

As part of his role with the company, Dr. Hoyer will directly work with Mydecine CSO Rob Roscow in developing research strategies, computational assessment of drug properties, formulation and pharmacokinetic studies as well as synthetic chemistry of drug substances.

"Dr. Hoyer's decades of experience in drug discovery, genetics, pharmacology and intellectual property are going to be instrumental to our long term success," expressed Rob Roscow.

Most recently, Dr. Hoyer served as the Director of Chemistry for the Yale Center for Molecular Discovery, where he led a team of scientists collaborating with Yale investigators to translate academic research into novel therapies for diseases across multiple therapeutic areas.

During his time at Pfizer, Dr. Hoyer held a joint appointment to both medicinal and computational groups developing a unique perspective and approach to lead finding and optimization. His deep knowledge of ADME and in-silico filtering provided Pfizer with novel properties screens and improved the quality of their screening collections. While at Novartis, Dr. Hoyer worked on compounding physical properties and ADME and created a novel approach to solubility determinations, later dubbed "kinetic" solubility.

Dr. Hoyer TSX obtained his Ph.D. with A. I. Meyers at Colorado State University developing new synthetic methodology followed by post-doctoral studies in Chemical Biology with Peter G. Schultz at the University of California, Berkeley.

"Dr. Hoyer will provide Mydecine strategic support with the entire process of drug discovery from target conception, through drug design and selection of clinical candidates. He will be instrumental to our R&D efforts at our Innovation center in Denver as well as the University of Alberta," added Mydecine CEO Josh Bartch.

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group is a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. Mydecine's experienced cross functional teams have the capabilities to oversee all areas of drug development including synthesis, drug delivery system development, clinical trial execution, through to product commercialization and marketing. By leveraging strategic partnerships with scientific, medical, military, and clinical organizations Mydecine is at the forefront of the efficient development of psychedelic derived medicines and therapeutic solutions. Our trailblazing portfolio of companies is focused on providing innovative and effective treatment options that can help millions of people live healthier lives.

For further information about Mydecine Innovations Group Inc., please consult the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company's website at http://mydecine.com/ . For further information about We Are Kured, please visit their website at www.wearekured.com.

