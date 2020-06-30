EXCHANGE NOTICE, 30 JUNE 2020 SHARES METSO OYJ: COMBINATION OF METSO CORPORATION'S MINERALS BUSINESS WITH OUTOTEC OYJ Due to the combination of the Metso Corporation's Minerals business with Outotec Oyj the orderbook METSO (id 24302) will be flushed on 30 June 2020 after market close. The change of Metso Corporation's name to Neles Corporation will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 1 July 2020. At the same time Company's trading code and issuer code will be changed from METSO to NELES. Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on 30 June 2020. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260