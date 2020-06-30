Business Applies Lean Principles and Invests in New Equipment

Lincotek Medical one of the leading global providers of products and services to orthopaedic original equipment manufacturers has recently installed new state-of-the-art equipment to respond to ever-more demanding customer requirements in terms of design and dimensional specifications. The move is an essential part of the company's strategy to deliver complete integrated supply chain solutions, based on cutting-edge lean processes and equipment.

The investment represents an important addition to an already comprehensive set of capabilities and gives Lincotek Medical a competitive edge in a wide range of projects.

Following the acquisition of the Bologna facility and the targeting of significantly reduced throughput times and improved efficiency and reliability, Lincotek Medical launched a profound manufacturing efficiency program. It started with the implementation of lean initiatives and redefinition of the layout/flows in production areas.

Having established the right base, the next step for Lincotek Medical is now investing in brand new state-of-the-art multitasking machining equipment. Capable of all the steps in the machining process, it works in accordance with a 'done in one' philosophy, which allows the whole process to be handled from the bar to the finished part.

"This important investment," said Gennaro D'Andrea, General Manager of Lincotek Medical Division, "together with strong actions we are taking to improve efficiency of implant and instrument production acting on both organization and equipment side will play a crucial role in increasing manufacturing capabilities and reducing lead times. We are firmly motivated and working hard to make Lincotek Bologna a cornerstone of our Integrated Supply Chain Solutions."

About Lincotek Medical. Lincotek Medical, headquartered in Trento, Italy, is a global contract manufacturer for orthopaedic, trauma, spine and dental markets. Lincotek Medical is the medical division of Lincotek, a family-owned Group that has served global markets for more than 45 years. The business has more than 1,100 employees located in 16 production facilities across Europe, North America and Asia. For more information, please visit: lincotek.com

