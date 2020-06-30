Bombardier Business Aircraft: Bombardier Global 7500 Jet Receives Business Aviation's First-ever Environmental Product Declaration

Third-party audited Global 7500 Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) published by the International EPD System provides detailed information about the aircraft's life cycle environmental footprint



The multiple award-winning Global 7500 aircraft isthe largest and longest-range business jet in the industry, offering Bombardier's signature smooth ride and an unrivalled cabin experience

MONTREAL, June 30, 2020.

The Global 7500 aircraft EPD is third-party verified to the highest international ISO standards1. It discloses fully transparent environmental information about the product's life cycle, such as CO 2 emissions, noise, water consumption and other key environmental impact indicators. Bombardier has committed to communicating the environmental performance of all new aircraft programs through EPDs.

The publication of the Global 7500 aircraft EPD is an important milestone in the advancement of Bombardier Aviation's overarching environmental sustainability strategy, which encompasses increasing the adoption of Sustainable Alternative Fuels (SAF), reducing CO 2 footprint, enhancing aircraft recyclability, and sustainably sourcing, all as a part of its Eco-Design approach and in support of industry-wide carbon reduction goals.

"We are proud to collaborate with Bombardier in its effort to provide full transparency about the environmental performance of its Global 7500 jet from a life cycle perspective. With the publication of the first business jet EPD in our system, Bombardier is striving to provide customers and stakeholders with the full environmental picture. The EPD is third-party verified and complies with the globally accepted ISO standards - ISO 14025 and related - for type III environmental declarations," said Sebastiaan Stiller, Director Business, The International EPD System.

The Bombardier Eco-Design team applied its product innovation life cycle process throughout the development of the Global 7500 aircraft to minimize the jet's impact on the environment, from the design and manufacture of the aircraft to end-of-life. The Global 7500 aircraft is the first business jet conceived with this approach. The Global 7500 aircraft EPD is also the outcome of years of collaboration with Bombardier's supply chain, a rigorous analysis from the program's outset and robust certification process completed throughout 2019.

"The EPD for the Global 7500 business jet embodies Bombardier's commitment both to the environment and to the sustainable advancement of the aviation industry," said David Coleal, President, Bombardier Aviation. "We are thrilled to offer a comprehensive environmental footprint and performance overview of the Global 7500 aircraft throughout its life cycle. By making this information available to our stakeholders, including operators, this EPD supports the business aviation industry's broader approach to fight climate change through clear, transparent goals and associated multipronged plans that encompass technology and sustainable fuels."

Bombardier designed the state-of-the-art Global 7500 business jet using best-in-class technologies. The Global 7500 aircraft is powered by the all-new GE Passport engine, incorporating advanced technologies and materials to improve durability, deliver a lower noise output and improved fuel consumption. Additionally, its new high-speed transonic wing cuts down on drag, reduces fuel burn, and lowers emissions, offering a smooth ride, as well as excellent short-field and high-speed performance.

Since its entry-into-service, the Global 7500 business jet has proven itself to be the highest-performing aircraft in the industry. With unmatched speed and range capabilities, the Global 7500 aircraft continues to blaze the trail in this new market segment, setting the bar for unprecedented excellence and performance in the world of business aviation. Winner of the 2019 Aviation Week Grand Laureate Award, and recipient of the 2019 Robb Report Best of the Best Business Jet of the Year Award and the 2018 Red Dot Award for Product Design, the Global 7500 aircraft offers Bombardier's signature smooth ride and a spaciousness that is unique among business jets, setting the benchmark for the most exceptional cabin interior.

About the International EPD System

The International EPD System is a program for voluntary and transparent communication of the life cycle environmental impact of goods and services. With more than 15 years of experience, and a library consisting of certified environmental product declarations from 31 countries, EPD serves as a credible choice for B2B and B2C communication based on ISO 14025 and other international standards. The program operator of the International EPD System is EPD International AB, registered in Sweden.

