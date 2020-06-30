CannapharmaRx: CannaPharmaRx, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Financials

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / CannaPharmaRx, Inc. (OTC PINK:CPMD) a future leader in ultramodern, highly efficient cannabis production facilities in Canada, announced that they have filed their first quarter 2020 Financials for the quarter ending March 31, 2020.

During the first quarter of 2020, the company remained a non-revenue generating company as it had been in 2019.

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $83,197 cash on hand, compared to $1,547 on December 31, 2019. This increase is largely due to interest free loans totaling $215,158 from a director and the Company CEO. Deferred salaries from some officers and employees have contributed to this number as well.

Total operating expenses increased from $946,923 during Q1 2019 to $2,570,009 during Q1 2020. This is primarily because of a $1,881,126 acquisition expense.

Net loss increased to $4,214,818 from $1,068,669 in the comparable quarter of 2019. This was the result of the higher acquisition expense, as well as non-cash change in the fair value of derivative liability in the amount of $925,484. Net loss increased from .05 during Q1 2019 to .12 during Q1 2020 due to these one-time expenses.

Operational Highlights:

Activities to date have centered around three projects including the Hanover Project, the Great Northern Project and additional acquisitions. The company anticipates closing one or more of these additional investments during the current quarter.

The company has continued to acquire an ownership position in GN Ventures, Ltd. (aka Great Northern Canada, Ltd.), a company also involved the production of cannabis in Canada. Based upon various discussions that have taken place, the company anticipates making additional purchases from other shareholders during the remainder of 2020. GN owns a 60,000 square foot cannabis cultivation and grow facility located on 38 acres in Stevensville, Ontario, Canada. GN estimates total production capacity from the facility to be up to 12,500 kilograms of cannabis. On July 5, 2019, the company received a license to cultivate from the Canadian Ministry of Health. As a result, in October 2019, GN began cultivation activities, with the initial harvest in Q1 2020. GN intends to increase production by further developing adjacent land.

The facility gained as part of the Alternative Medical Solutions (the Hanover Project) acquisition is a 48,750 square foot cannabis grow facility built on a 6.7 acre parcel of land located in Hanover, Ontario, Canada. Currently, the exterior construction of the building has been completed; however, no interior construction has begun. Upon full completion, the facility will provide annual production of 9500 kilograms of cannabis.

CannaPharmaRx continues towards their goal of reviewing and researching multiple new acquisition and development opportunities within the area of cultivation and genetics.

"As mentioned in a prior release, we are entering our revenue growth phase. The company is beginning to make progress towards becoming a leader in the cannabis production and extraction industry. We anticipate many solid developments to materialize during the summer. We believe that we further validate ourselves with the closing of additional acquisitions. We are continuing to work diligently to uplist to the OTCQB as quickly as possible," stated Nick Colvin, CEO of CannaPharmaRx.

About CannaPharmaRx, Inc.

CannaPharmaRx is focused on the acquisition and development of state-of-the-art cannabis grow facilities located in Canada. CPMD owns a 48,500 square foot cannabis grow facility presently under development and is currently in discussion with other companies regarding potential acquisitions. CannaPharmaRx's business strategy is to become a leader in high quality and low-cost production of cannabis through the development, acquisition and enhancement of existing facilities. CannaPharmaRx is committed to operating high quality facilities utilizing the latest technology in combined heat and power generation to ensure being a low-cost producer of cannabis. CannaPharmaRx is in the process of completing an application to list its common stock on the Canadian Stock Exchange with initial trading anticipated to being during the third quarter of 2020.

