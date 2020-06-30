Businesses Seeking Easy Communication Across Any Device Are Driving Global Momentum and Adoption

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) today announced the global expansion and general availability of Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral in Australia, Canada, and the UK along with the availability of several key new features and capabilities including tools to help migrate customers more efficiently and effectively.

Avaya Cloud Office is experiencing rapid global customer adoption, enhancing the way organizations communicate with customers, partners and with colleagues through an all-in-one solution that delivers seamless collaboration across multiple channels. Communication delivered via a single platform is increasingly important as 85 percent of companies use two or more disparate collaboration applications to meet customer and end-user requirements.1 By enabling voice calls, team messaging, meetings, conferencing and file sharing in a single solution, Avaya Cloud Office reduces cost and complexity while empowering workforces to call, meet and message across any device from wherever they are.

Today's announcement highlights the continued expansion of Avaya Cloud Office to more countries and customers around the globe. For example, the CIUSSS Est-de-l'Ile-de-Montreal (or CEMTL), a Canadian healthcare and social services provider with 15,000 employees across two hospitals, one university institute, eight clinics and fifteen long term care facilities turned to Avaya to power their communication needs. "Avaya Cloud Office demonstrates the true value of UCaaS and enables us to act quickly and stay engaged across our locations, in particular during the COVID-19 crisis when effective and efficient communications and collaboration are critical and not an option. Avaya Cloud Office enables our team to collaborate seamlessly across locations and devices to better focus on the needs of our customers. Additionally, the deployment was fast and effortless, literally within hours we were up and running."

"The way we work continues to change as we see real examples of digital transformation accelerating rapidly across businesses of all sizes," said Dennis Kozak, SVP, Business Transformation, Avaya. "Nothing is more critical to a business than communications and we have seen unprecedented uptake of our collaboration solutions as a result of the new working environment we are all experiencing. Organizations of all kinds are quickly adopting solutions that provide a single integrated platform to seamlessly manage communications with customers and employees, across multiple devices."

Since its introduction in March, new features, including additional migration tools, enhanced devices support, along with advanced telephony management and other capabilities have been added to Avaya Cloud Office including:

Expanded support for Avaya endpoint devices to ensure users have the solution that suits their needs. The additional device support also extends the rich meeting capabilities of Avaya Cloud Office into conference rooms, providing high fidelity sound quality.

Migration tools and features to facilitate the transition of customers on previous Avaya UC premise-based platforms to Avaya Cloud Office, enabling them to seamlessly enjoy the feature rich UCaaS capabilities of calling, meetings, messaging and more all based in the cloud.

Additional features like Call Park and Page that allow customers to transition from existing Avaya platforms without changing the current processes they use every day.

Over 130 integrations on the Avaya Cloud Office App Gallery leveraging desktop software tools, like Google Docs or Office 365, that people use frequently, creating a seamless experience that eliminates the need to switch between applications.

"It is now more important than ever before that vendors in Unified Communications Collaboration are able to provide UCaaS for clients both new and potential," said Oru Mohiuddin, Research Manager Enterprise Communications Collaboration, IDC. "According to IDC Europe forecast, UCaaS will grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 23.3 percent between 2019 and 2022, which is higher than the 17.1 percent anticipated during the pre-COVID-19 period. IDC is seeing similar trends in places like Canada and Australia as well. This is to facilitate remote collaboration as working from home becomes the new norm in the post crisis period. It is, however, not just enough to provide UCaaS it needs to be customizable, flexible, modular, agile, frictionless, scalable, omnichannel and secure to cater to the varying needs of enterprises."

Further demonstrating market momentum, Avaya Cloud Office recently won CUSTOMER Magazine's 2020 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award honoring the most innovative unified communications products and solutions available over the past year.

"Organizations need modern cloud communications solutions to remain connected and accelerate business outcomes," said Anand Eswaran, President and Chief Operating Officer, RingCentral. "Avaya Cloud Office enables businesses to keep moving forward and helps ensure that customers have the necessary solutions at their fingertips to connect, communicate, and collaborate effectively. Ever since we launched in the US market, we have seen tremendous uptick for Avaya Cloud Office by the extensive and trusted ecosystem that Avaya has nurtured for many years."

Also announced today is an Avaya Cloud Office promotional offer, providing customers who sign up now with a full free month of service and 20 percent discount. Customers will get free Basic Avaya Cloud Office Implementation, discounts on Avaya Cloud Office Professional Migration Services, and discounts on select desk phones. The promotion details and further conditions can be found here.

Avaya also recently announced master agent partnerships to meet the growing global demand for Avaya Cloud Office including:

Australia

CommsPlus

Canada

SYNNEX Corporation

Telarus Canada

UK

ScanSource

Westcon UK

Avant

