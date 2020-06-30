Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced it has acquired Firstbeat Analytics Oy, a privately-held provider of physiological analytics and metrics for consumer devices in the health, wellness, fitness and performance markets. Firstbeat Analytics is the consumer licensing business formerly a part of Firstbeat Technologies. Firstbeat Technologies will continue operating its Wellness and Professional Sports businesses.

As one of the most prominent physiological analytics companies in the world, Firstbeat Analytics has been transforming heartbeat data from consumer devices into meaningful information and advice to enhance performance and wellbeing for nearly two decades. Using a combination of sensor data, including heart rate variability (HRV), Firstbeat Analytics blends physiological science with mathematics to provide the most advanced analytics and metrics in the areas of stress, sleep, VO2 max, training status/load, training effect, respiration rate, calories burned and much more. This data allows users to make better, more informed decisions about training and recovery.

"Having utilized Firstbeat's innovative analytics across our product lines for more than a decade, we are excited to have the Firstbeat Analytics associates join the Garmin team, establishing us at the forefront of physiological analytics," said Cliff Pemble, Garmin president and CEO. "Together with their team of physiologists, scientists and engineers, we look forward to providing Garmin customers with unmatched technology for greater performance, recovery and overall health."

"Millions of Garmin customers depend on Firstbeat Analytics data from their smartwatch or cycling computer every day," said Aki Pulkkinen, co-founder of Firstbeat. "We have enjoyed a strong collaboration with Garmin over the years, and we look forward to continuing to work together to bring the most advanced and accurate health and performance data to our customers."

Firstbeat Analytics is headquartered in Jyvaskyla, Finland, and will remain operating in this facility. Financial terms of the acquisition will not be released. For more information, visit firstbeatanalytics.com.

