Rene Buhay, Vice President of Sales Marketing at AVer Europe outlines what to consider when buying a video conferencing camera

With a wealth of camera options on the market for video conferencing, identifying what suits your needs best and is not simply the latest model can be challenging. While all conferencing solutions will need to be adaptable moving forward, the quality and capabilities of the technology must be considered to ensure the purchase is the right investment.

Consider the right solution for your space

We've all been in meetings where the technology has let us down; perhaps the microphone is not strong enough, the camera does not fit all attendees in the field of view, or perhaps the technology is simply taking up too much space.

Whether your meeting space is a home office, a huddle room, a large meeting space or a conference room, you should weigh up the features of different conferencing systems. An all-in-one USB solution such as the AVer CAM 340+ are great for small meeting spaces, for example, and would not necessarily require features such as pan-tilt-zoom or a powerful zoom.

Optimize collaboration with certified solutions

Following a dramatic increase in people working from home and signs of remote working being more prevalent in working practices moving forward, it's crucial that your conferencing camera is optimized to work with platforms you are using to communicate with your team.

Explore cameras that are certified Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts and Skype for Business. This is not just an endorsement; it also ensures that your team's video conferencing experience is seamless and efficient when using these platforms.

Think ahead

Whatever the size of your space or budget for technology to equip it, you should be looking to find a solution that is ready for a range of scenarios. Plug and play solutions are ideal for this, providing minimal set up and flexibility, so you can work wherever you need to and still have the same video conferencing experience.

In this unprecedented year of business, forecasting may be challenging; however, investing in the right video conferencing solution for your needs will continue to reap operational and communication benefits in future years.

