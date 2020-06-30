Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.06.2020
"Win-Win-News!" Ein gewaltiges Imperium entsteht!
WKN: A2AGC1 ISIN: SE0007692157 Ticker-Symbol: 44P 
Berlin
30.06.20
14:13 Uhr
2,100 Euro
-0,150
-6,67 %
30.06.2020
Polygiene Announces Polygiene ViralOff+ With Lifetime of Garment Washability

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a press conference today, Polygiene announced it is developing a new formula which will provide testable lifetime of garment viral reduction.

Even after 30 washes, the ViralOff+ treated products will reduce more than 99% of the viruses in two hours. The new formula will not be available until later in the fall, with no set date, as laboratory test availability and other factors are hard to predict during the ongoing crisis.

"Today, there is some confusion in the market since some claims to washability in fact relies on tests that are not antiviral, but antibacterial", says Daniel Röme, Chief Technology Officer of Polygiene. "While some applications can be washed gently, handwashed, or lasts a few tougher machine washes, very few clearly claim they can achieve the rigors of proper antiviral testing after 20 or 30 washes."

Many products might not have to be washed at all because of viruses or odor, but some inevitably will and then we need to be clear with expectations of how long the effect lasts.

"The demand from the fashion market has put pressure to increase wash durability", says Ulrika Björk, CEO of Polygiene "While we still believe lesser washes are always a good thing, we also want to make sure effectiveness is maintained and product lifetime is extended."

© 2020 PR Newswire
