Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
"Win-Win-News!" Ein gewaltiges Imperium entsteht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116P8 ISIN: NL0010801007 Ticker-Symbol: INX 
Tradegate
29.06.20
14:55 Uhr
82,94 Euro
+0,32
+0,39 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,5683,6016:20
83,5283,6416:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2020 | 14:53
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shareholders meeting IMCD N.V. adopts all resolutions

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (30 June 2020) - IMCD N.V. (hereafter "IMCD" or the "Company") announces that all resolutions proposed to the shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today were adopted. This includes the adoption of the financial statements for the year 2019 and approval of the dividend proposal of EUR 0.90 per share in cash. The dividend calendar is as follows:

Thursday 2 July 2020 - Ex-dividend date

Friday 3 July 2020 - Record date

Monday 6 July 2020 - Payment date

Please find attached the full press release.

Attachment

  • PRESS RELEASE_Shareholders meeting IMCD N.V. adopts all resolutions (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/618469f3-8c19-4fc6-b8a8-44b289f2092e)
IMCD-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.